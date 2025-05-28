Eighteen Atlanta United Players Eligible for 2025 MLS All-Star Game

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Major League Soccer today opened the voting process for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game with 18 Atlanta United players eligible for selection. The voting includes participation by players, fans, and media. The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be played on Wednesday, July 23 (8 p.m. CT) in Austin, Texas and features the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league LIGA MX. The match will be played at Q2 Stadium, home of MLS side Austin FC. The match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish and French.

As part of the voting process, MLS reviewed participation metrics from the current season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. Players will be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.

Of the 26 MLS players to be selected for the 2025 All-Star Game, the breakdown is as follows:

12 players will be determined by a vote of MLS players, fans, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.

12 players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of host club Austin FC

Two players will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top players from each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player selected will be the one who received the next-highest total of overall votes.

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of his club's matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 19. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez or Commissioner Garber.

The following Atlanta United players are eligible to be voted on:

Player Position

Luis Abram Center Back

Miguel Almirón Attacking Midfielder

Pedro Amador Left Back

Noah Cobb Center Back

Matt Edwards Right Back

Ajani Fortune Defensive Midfielder

Stian Gregersen Center Back

Brad Guzan Goalkeeper

Mateusz Klich Defensive Midfielder

Latte Lath Forward

Brooks Lennon Right Back

Saba Lobjanidze Forward/Winger

Alexey Miranchuk Attacking Midfielder

Edwin Mosquera Forward/Winger

Tristan Muyumba Defensive Midfielder

Bartosz Slisz Defensive Midfielder

Jamal Thiaré Forward

Derrick Williams Center Back

Fan voting opens today, Wednesday, May 28, at 12 p.m. ET and will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 11. All fans can vote on mlssoccer.com/vote and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

Every player from each of the 30 MLS clubs will receive a unique link to vote for their peers. Approximately 500 members of the media who regularly cover MLS will also make their selections to represent MLS.

The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Q2 Stadium will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are available at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.