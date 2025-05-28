Revolution Battle D.C. United to 1-1 Draw

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The New England Revolution (5-4-5; 20 pts.) dueled D.C. United (3-7-6; 15 pts.) to a 1-1 draw at Audi Field on Wednesday night. Defender Ilay Feingold scored his first MLS goal to open his Revolution account. Tonight's draw extended the Revolution's unbeaten run to eight games, while the team remains undefeated in their last six road contests (3-0-3), with points in seven of their nine games away from home (3-2-4).

Feingold broke the stalemate moments before halftime, finding the back of the net three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Revolution playmaker Carles Gil initiated the play, slotting a pass up the right flank to Brandon Bye, who delivered a cross into the box. A deflection off a D.C. United defender sent the ball to the feet of Feingold, and the 20-year-old calmly buried his shot to give New England the 1-0 edge just before the midway break.

The Revolution nearly doubled their lead in the second half, with winger Luis Diaz firing back-to-back shots on target within a four-minute span. The Costa Rican submitted a 23-minute shift in relief of Argentine forward Tomás Chancalay, who logged his second consecutive start tonight. Despite New England's attempts to add an insurance goal, it was the hosts who found an equalizer as Gabriel Pirani netted the tying goal at the 90-minute mark.

Diaz provided a spark off the bench for New England, finishing the night with three shots, including two on target, in his 10th appearance of the 2025 campaign. Gil and midfielder Alhassan Yusuf also contributed to the attacking efforts with three shots each, while Gil also logged a game-high six key passes.

With Brayan Ceballos sidelined with a head injury, defender Wyatt Omsberg stepped into the backline between Mamadou Fofana and Tanner Beason. Omsberg, a Belgrade, Maine native, recorded his second straight appearance and his second start of the season. In net, Aljaž Ivačič posted a three-save performance.

New England will play on the road for the third time in eight days when the team visits CF Montreal on Saturday. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Stade Staputo airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English, Spanish, and French. Listen to Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

MATCH NOTES

Team Notes

The Revolution extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches (4-0-4), tied for the second-longest active streak in MLS.

New England has recorded points in seven of nine road games, including results in six consecutive away matches (3-0-3).

New England's away record moves to 3-2-4 on the season.

Wednesday marked the 99th all-time meeting between New England and D.C. United. The Revolution own a 40-42-17 record in the series across all competitions.

The Revolution remain the lone side in MLS yet to trail at the half this season, while the team's four goals conceded in the first half is tied for the second fewest in the league.

Individual Notes:

D Ilay Feingold scored his first MLS goal, also the first of his professional career for the 20-year-old defender.

D Tanner Beason made a ninth consecutive start in central defense for New England.

D Wyatt Omsberg made his second start of the season, recording a game-high six clearances.

M Carles Gil recorded six key passes and six fouls won, both game highs.

D Brandon Bye earned his fourth start and 12th appearance of the season.

F/W Luis Diaz registered three shots, including two on target, in 23 minutes off the bench.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #14

New England Revolution 1 at D.C. United 1

May 28, 2025 - Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referee: Andrew Bigelow

Assistant Referee: Adam Wienckowski

Fourth Official: Gerald Flores

Video Asst. Referee: Jose Carlos Rivero

Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 62 degrees and showers

Attendance: 10,645

Scoring Summary:

NE - Ilay Feingold 1 (Unassisted) 45+3'

DC - Gabriel Pirani 2 (Unassisted) 90+1'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 23'

DC - Aaron Herrera (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 40'

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 84'

DC - Kye Rowles (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 90+2'

DC - Boris Enow (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 90+3'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Mamadou Fofana; Wyatt Omsberg, Tanner Beason; Brandon Bye, Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf, Ilay Feingold (Peyton Miller 67'); Carles Gil ©; Tomás Chancalay (Luis Diaz 67'), Ignatius Ganago (Maxi Urruti 82')

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Donovan Parisian; Andrew Farrell, Keegan Hughes, Eric Klein, Jackson Yueill

D.C. United: Luis Barraza; Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles ©, Aaron Herrera, Joao Martins Peglow (Gabriel Pirani 81'), Hosei Kijima (Jared Stroud 73'); Conner Antley (Randall Leal 66'), Derek Dodson (David Schnegg 46'), Boris Enow, Brandon Servania; Jacob Murrell (Kristian Fletcher 74')

Substitutes Not Used: Joonhong Kim, Matti Peltola, Garrison Tubbs, Rida Zouhir







