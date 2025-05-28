Voting Kicks off Today for 2025 MLS All-Star Game

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Major League Soccer today opened the voting process for the highly-anticipated 2025 MLS All-Star Game, which includes participation by players, fans and media. The best players in North America will take the center stage this summer, as the MLS All-Star Game will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 23, at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Fan voting is now open and closes at 10:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 11. Houston Dynamo FC fans can vote on mlssoccer.com/vote, and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

Additionally, every player from each of the 30 MLS clubs will receive a unique link to vote for their peers. Approximately 500 members of the media who regularly cover MLS will also make their selections to represent MLS.

The list of Dynamo players eligible for the fan voting process includes:

Femi Awodesu (center back)

Ethan Bartlow (center back)

Amine Bassi (attacking midfielder)

Jonathan Bond (goalkeeper)

Artur (defensive midfielder)

Griffin Dorsey (right back)

Franco Escobar (right back)

Sebastian Kowalczyk (attacking midfielder)

Ondrej Lingr (attacking midfielder)

Nico Lodeiro (attacking midfielder)

Jack McGlynn (attacking midfielder)

Ezequiel Ponce (forward)

Brooklyn Raines (defensive midfielder)

Daniel Steres (left back)

Erik Sviatchenko (center back)

Junior Urso (defensive midfielder)

Ponce (Designated Player) leads the team with four goals so far this season, while Dorsey leads the team with a career-high six assists and 1,345 minutes played. McGlynn, who was named to the U.S. Men's National Team (USNMT) training camp roster in preparation for the upcoming June friendlies and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, has scored two impressive goals from outside of the box, recorded five assists and leads the team with 48 key passes this season. Lingr (Designated Player), a Czech Republic National Teamer who joined the Dynamo on a full transfer in late March, has already scored two goals and one assist in seven matches for Houston. Dorsey, McGlynn and Lingr have all received multiple MLS Team of the Matchday selections this season.

Voting Breakdown

Of the 26 MLS players to be selected for the MLS All-Star Game, the breakdown is as follows:

12 players will be determined by a vote of MLS fans, players, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.

12 players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of the host club, Austin FC.

Two players will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top players from each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player selected will be the one who received the next-highest total of overall votes.

As part of the voting process, MLS reviewed participation metrics from the current season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. Players will be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.

Ballot Qualification

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of his club's matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 19, following Matchday 14. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez or Commissioner Garber.

MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote Presented by Captain Morgan

As part of the All-Star voting process, fans will have the opportunity to nominate one of their 11 player selections as the captain of the MLS All-Star team. Of the players selected for the 2025 MLS All-Star team, the four players who received the most captain nominations from the fan vote are placed on a ballot and eligible to be selected by fans as the MLS All-Star captain. The voting for the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan opens Thursday, July 3.

Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Q2 Stadium will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

