Match Preview: Charlotte FC at New York Red Bulls: May 28, 2025

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC are back on the road as they travel to Harrison, New Jersey to face the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night. The Crown head into the match with a much-needed confidence boost, following their 3-2 home win against the Columbus Crew this past weekend. Saturday's match will be the seventh MLS regular-season matchup between Charlotte FC and the Red Bulls. New York has a slight edge in the regular-season series, going 2-1-3 against Charlotte in regular-season play.

Charlotte FC are coming off a 3-2 win over Columbus Crew, while the Red Bulls are coming off a 2-0 win over D.C. United. Separated by just a single point, both teams are vying for a spot in the top seven.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC at New York Red Bulls

When: Wednesday, May 28

Where: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:

New York Red Bulls 1 - 1 Charlotte FC (Major League Soccer | August 24, 2024)

Eastern Conference Table:

Philadelphia Union- 30 Points, 15 GP

FC Cincinnati - 29 points, 15 GP

Nashville SC- 27 Points, 15 GP

Orlando City - 27 Points, 15 GP

Columbus Crew - 27 points, 15 GP

NYCFC - 24 points, 15 GP

Inter Miami - 23 points, 14 GP

Charlotte FC - 22 points, 15 GP

New York Red Bulls - 21 points, 15 GP

New York Red Bulls - a Predictable High Press System:

Managed by Sandro Shwarz, the New York Red Bulls are known in the league for their extremely high-pressing system, a tactic they've stuck with for over a decade. The Red Bulls tend to initiate pressure high up the pitch, forcing turnovers in dangerous attacking areas. Charlotte FC will have to be composed in their ball movements to avoid falling victim to the Red Bulls' high press and quick attacking transitions.

Captain Emil Forsberg will be one for Charlotte FC to watch out for in the match. The Swedish midfielder has recorded six goal contributions in the last four home matches across all competitions for the Red Bulls. Forsberg currently leads the Red Bulls this season in assists, tallying five so far, and holds second for goals scored with five, as well.

Conquering on the Road: Charlotte FC's Musts for the Next Month.

Charlotte FC tend to emphasize quick movements in the attacking third and look to involve multiple players in creating chances. With ten different goal scorers so far this season, and 11 different goal contributors, it's clear Charlotte is not just a one-man show.

Central midfielder Pep Biel has played a pivotal role in matches, linking midfield to attack through his "Pep Biel Pass" and well-timed runs. The Spanish midfielder currently sits atop the team statistics in goal contributions with 11, followed by Designated Player Wilfried Zaha with six and Patrick Agyemang with five.

Charlotte FC welcomes back Souleyman Doumbia, who is available for selection for the first time since April 19. Brandt Bronico will be unable to play against the Red Bulls, following his suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Dictating the tempo of the match and maintaining composure will be essential for Charlotte FC on Wednesday. The tactical battle against the Red Bulls will center on Charlotte's build-up play versus New York's high press. If CLTFC can successfully bypass the first line of pressure, they'll find space behind the Red Bulls' defense, where they've proven to be dangerous in the past.







