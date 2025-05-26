LAFC Weekly

May 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







In the midst of an eight-game unbeaten streak after a come-back, 2-2 tie on the road against CF Montréal on Saturday, LAFC prepares this week for one of the biggest matches in club history. The Black & Gold will host Liga MX powerhouse Club América this Saturday, May 31, at BMO Stadium in a FIFA Club World Cup Play-In match. The winner will be awarded the final spot in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The high-stakes match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast for free on DAZN.com and the DAZN app.

LAFC owns a 1W-0L-0D all-time record against Las Águilas in official competition, having defeated Mexico's most decorated club 3-1 in the 2020 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. The clubs then met in the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase, a friendly match played at SoFi Stadium that resulted in a 2-2 draw as well as earlier this year in LAFC's final preseason match, which the Black & Gold won 2-1 at BMO Stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2025

