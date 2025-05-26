Sporting KC Weekly

May 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After rallying for a 3-3 draw against the New England Revolution on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park, Sporting Kansas City will return to the road to face the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Fans can take advantage of up to 40% off savings at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code 25MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new adidas "Love Lifts Us Up" pride pre-match tops in men's and women's sizes.

Sporting KC will host a four-day youth soccer camp for boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 5-14 years old beginning on Tuesday at the CHI Multisport Complex (8101 Eastport Parkway La Vista) in Omaha, Nebraska. Registration is available online at SportingKCYouth.com and includes an official Sporting KC camp t-shirt.

Sporting KC Academy defender Luca Antongirolami, a 14-year-old Kansas City native, has joined the U.S. Under-15 Boys' National Team for a training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The camp includes two friendlies against Argentina on Tuesday and Thursday in preparation for the 2025 Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship this summer.

Sporting City Girls Academy tryouts will begin Tuesday at Compass Minerals Sporting Fields (1500 N. 90th St.) in Kansas City, Kansas. The tryouts are open to U13 (2013) to U18/19 (2008/07) female players and registration is free online at SportingCitySoccer.com.

Sporting City will also host pre-tryout camps beginning Tuesday for U8 (2018) to U19 (2007) boys and girls players in the East (Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, MO) and North (Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, MO) regions as well as U8 (2018) to U14 (2012) boys and girls players in the West (Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, KS) region. The cost is $30 per week with a $10 discount available if registered for both weeks and players can be registered online at SportingCitySoccer.com.

New four-week sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday at The Soccer Lot (2525 Jefferson St.) in Kansas City, Mo., Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd.) in Olathe, Kan., and Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy.) in Kansas City, Mo. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend. The U-15s, who qualified for the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs with a first-place finish at MLS NEXT Flex earlier this month, will host IDEA Toros Futbol Club at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. The U-16s and U-18s will travel to Texas to take on the Houston Dynamo in a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting KC II will continue the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season when the team hosts Colorado Rapids 2 at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets for the match are available for only $10 via SeatGeek and the Frontier Division match-up will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com. Fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2025

