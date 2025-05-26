Injury Update on Nick Hagglund

May 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Sunday night, Nick Hagglund suffered two broken ribs after being struck by an Atlanta United player in the 10th minute of play. One of the ribs was out of position, which caused a collapsed lung. He had a procedure Sunday night to manage the lung and will undergo another procedure to address the rib fractures.

Nick is awake and in good spirits at the hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, accompanied by FC Cincinnati medical staff. He is expected to make a full recovery and will travel back to Cincinnati when it is safe to do so.

FC Cincinnati are grateful for the actions of the FCC athletic training staff to quickly identify and react to the injury, as well as the physicians and staff at Atlanta United FC, Emory Health Care and Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for their work. The club wishes Nick a speedy recovery and will provide further updates when appropriate.







