San Diego FC's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Anders Dreyer Called up for International Duty with Mexico and Denmark

May 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) Designated Players Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Mexico) and Anders Dreyer (Denmark) have been called up to represent their respective national teams during the upcoming June FIFA International Break.

Lozano and Dreyer join teammates Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) and Luca de la Torre (United States), who were also called up last week for international duty during the June FIFA window, with more SDFC players expected to receive call-ups in the coming days - highlighting the club's growing presence on the global stage.

Lozano has been named to the Mexican National Team's 35-player roster for international friendlies against Switzerland and Turkey. He will report to camp on June 1 as Mexico begins preparations for the two matches. The team will face Switzerland on June 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, followed by a matchup against Turkey on June 10 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Following the friendlies, Mexico's roster will be trimmed to a final 26-player squad for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, which runs from June 14 to July 6. Lozano has earned 70 senior caps for Mexico, tallying 18 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, including a goal and an assist during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Dreyer will report to the Denmark National Team on June 2 ahead of friendlies against Northern Ireland and Lithuania. He is set to face his SDFC teammate Paddy McNair when Denmark hosts Northern Ireland on June 7 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Denmark will then host Lithuania on June 10 at Nature Energy Park in Odense. Dreyer has three senior caps for Denmark and made his international debut in a 3-1 World Cup Qualifying win over the Faroe Islands on Nov. 12, 2021.

This season with SDFC, Designated Players Lozano and Dreyer have both recorded double-digit goal contributions - Lozano with 11 (5 goals, 6 assists), and Dreyer leading the team with 13 (6 goals, 7 assists).

Up next, SDFC (8-3-4, 27 points) returns to action on Wednesday, May 28, when they travel to face the Seattle Sounders (10-4-5, 23 points) at Lumen Field in the second meeting between the two sides this season. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on the radio in English via San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.







