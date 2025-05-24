San Diego FC Beats LA Galaxy 2-1 with Late Goal at Snapdragon Stadium

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) rallied late to beat LA Galaxy 2-1 with goals by Luca de la Torre and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano to earn three points in dramatic fashion at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The result extended SDFC's unbeaten streak to five matches, earning points in four consecutive matches at home. SDFC (8-4-3, 27 pts) currently sit in second place in the Western Conference standings and remains unbeaten in the month of May.

LA Galaxy (0-11-4, 4 points) took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute with a goal from Diego Fagundez who sent a right-footed shot that bent into the net from just inside the penalty box. But the visitors' lead lasted only seconds. De La Torre tied the match 1-1 when he scored off an assist courtesy of SDFC captain Jeppe Tverskov minutes before halftime. Lozano then sent in the game-winner via a header off a cross from Anders Dreyer in the second half's stoppage time to seal the victory for San Diego.

It was SDFC's second time beating the LA Galaxy after defeating the MLS Cup defending champions 2-0 in the club's inaugural match on Feb. 23 in Carson, Calif. Next up, SDFC will go on the road to face the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday, May 28 at Lumen Field. The match will kick off at 5:30 p.m. PT and will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Goal Scoring Plays:

0-1 - Diego Fagundez (Marco Reus), 40th minute: Fagundez opened the scoring with a curling right-footed shot from just inside the penalty area, beating SDFC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos. The goal was set up by Reus, who delivered a well-timed pass from just outside the box.

1-1 - Luca de la Torre (Jeppe Tverskov, Willy), 41st minute: De La Torre equalized with a composed right-footed finish from near the center of the box, beating a defender and slipping the ball past goalkeeper Novak Micovic. The play began with Willy, who played a quick pass to Tverskov on the right. Tverskov then threaded a ball through a defender's legs to find De La Torre near the six-yard box for the finish.

2-1 - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Anders Dreyer), 90+5: Lozano headed in the game-winner on a floating cross from Dreyer from left to right. Lozano beat his defender to send connect and beat goalkeeper Novak Micovic. Dreyer began the scoring play after taking the ball on a mistake from the LA Galaxy defense and speeding up field to feed Lozano.

Postgame Notes:

- With today's 2-1 win against LA Galaxy, SDFC earned its eighth win in Club history.

- SDFC is now 8-4-3 with 27 points through 15 games this season, jumping to second place in the Western Conference standings after today's match.

- SDFC has earned points in five consecutive matches (four at home), outscoring its last four opponents 11-2.

- SDFC is now 5-1-3 at home this season.

- SDFC is now 8-3-2 against Western Conference rivals this season.

- SDFC earned 10 out of 12 available points in four matches played in 14 days.

- After tonight's result, SDFC remains undefeated in the month of May (4-0-1).

- In its inaugural season, SDFC is currently tied for fourth in goals scored in MLS in 2025, with 27 goals through 15 matches - tied with Inter Miami CF and LAFC.

- Midfielder Luca de la Torre scored his third goal of the season and his third in MLS.

- De La Torre was named to the United States National Team camp roster earlier this week for upcoming friendlies Turkey and Switzerland. He becomes the first USMNT call up in SDFC history.

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and defender Chris McVey started tonight and played a full 90 minutes through the Club's first 15 matches, each totaling 1,350 minutes played.

- Lozano scored his fifth goal of the season.

- Lozano now has eleven goal contributions this season (5 goals, 6 assists).

- Lozano has now contributed twice against LA Galaxy as he assisted Anders Dreyer in the teams' first meeting on Feb. 23

- Dreyer now leads the team in goal contributions with 13 contributions (6 goals, 7 assists).

- SDFC is currently a top 10 team in MLS to have multiple players with at least 10 goal contributions each (Dreyer and Lozano).

- With his assist today, Dreyer has three goal contributions in the Club's four goals scored against LA Galaxy (2 goals, one assist).

- Lozano's goal today is the second stoppage time score against LA Galaxy this season.

- SDFC has scored eight goals after the 76th minute this season with Lozano's game-winner today

- With De La Torre's goal today, SDFC has also scored eight goals after the 31st minute this season.

- Defenders Luca Bombino made his eighth start for SDFC tonight.

- Defender Willy registered his first assist with SDFC and his first in MLS during De la Torre's goal today.

- Forward Milan Iloski made his eighth-consecutive SDFC appearance, replacing Alex Mighten in the 77th minute, marking his 10th career MLS appearance.

Next Game

Next up, SDFC will travel to face the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Wednesday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. PT. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (8-4-3, 27 pts) vs. LAG (0-11-4, 4 pts)

Saturday - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

LA (0-1) - Diego Fagundez (Assisted by Marco Reus, 40')

SD (1-1) - Luca De la Torre (Assisted by Jeppe Tverskov and Willy, 41')

SD (2-1) - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Assisted by Anders Dreyer, 90+5)

Misconduct Summary:

SD- Hirving Lozano (caution 30')

LA - Edwin Cerrillo (caution 37')

LA - Gabriel Pec (caution 45+3)

LA - Miki Yamane (caution 62')

LA - Marco Reus (caution 84')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Willy (Oscar Verhoeven, 53'), D Christopher McVey, D Paddy McNair, D Luca Bombino; M Aníbal Godoy (Onni Valakari, 87'), M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Luca de la Torre, F Anders Dreyer, F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, F Alex Mighten (Milan Iloski, 77')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, D Ian Pilcher, D Franco Negri, M Alejandro Alvarado Jr., D Jasper Loëffelsend, M Alejandro Alvarado Jr. F Tomás Ángel.

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES; 0

LA GALAXY: GK Novak Micovic, D Miki Yamane, D Maya Yoshida -C-, D Josh Nelson, D Emiro Garces, M Edwin Cerrillo, M Lucas Sanabria (Isaiah Parente, 72), M Gabriel Pec, M Marco Reus, F Joseph Paintsil, F Diego Fagundez (Christian Ramirez, 72')

Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy, D Julian Aude, D Zanka, F Matheus Nascimento, D Mauricio Cuevas, M Tucker Lepley, M Elijah Wynder

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 0

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: Sunny, 68 Degrees

Attendance: 30,114

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







