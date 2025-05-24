Sounders FC Defeats FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday Afternoon at Lumen Field
May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (6-4-5, 23 points) defeated FC Dallas (4-6-4 16 points) 1-0 on Saturday afternoon on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Albert Rusnák's converted penalty in the 86th minute proved to be the difference as Seattle gained all three points at home. With the strike, Rusnák became the second player in MLS history to record at least 25 goals and 25 assists in the regular season with two different MLS clubs (Real Salt Lake). The result puts in Seattle in fifth place in the Western Conference as Brian Schmetzer's side remains home this week to host San Diego FC on Saturday, May 28 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM) and Minnesota United FC on Sunday, May 1 (3:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Seattle is now 17-8-11 against Dallas in the regular season since the Rave Green joined MLS in 2009. Including playoffs, Sounders FC is 23-11-13 against FC Dallas, only losing one match at home (11-1-4).
With the result, Sounders FC sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 23 points (6-4-5).
Saturday marked the 47th MLS meeting between Seattle and Dallas (including postseason) making the Texas side Seattle's most-played opponent in MLS.
Albert Rusnák's penalty kick in the 86th minute was good for his seventh goal of the MLS campaign and 25th regular season goal since joining Seattle, becoming the second player in MLS history with 25 goals and 25 assists in regular-season action for two different clubs (Steve Ralston, Tampa Bay and New England). Rusnák tallied 41 goals and 39 assists for Real Salt Lake from 2017-2021.
Stefan Frei earned his 120th career regular-season shutout in the win, second in MLS history (Nick Rimando, 154). Frei was honored in a pre-match ceremony for recently earning his 400th career all-competition appearance for the club, the most in all eras dating back to 1974.
Seattle remains unbeaten at home in 2025 following the result, holding a 5-0-3 record in all competitions. Dating back to last season, Seattle is unbeaten in its last 13 home matches (7-0-6).
Brian Schmetzer kept nearly the same lineup as last week against Portland, with only Pedro de la Vega replacing Danny Musovski, who was out with a hip injury.
Seattle next hosts San Diego FC on Wednesday, May 28 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM) and Minnesota United FC on Sunday, June 1 (3:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - FC Dallas 0
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistants: Mike Nickerson, Nick Balcer
Fourth Official: Alexis Da Silva
VAR: Chris Penso
Attendance: 30,575
Weather: 63 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Albert Rusnák (penalty) 86'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
DAL - Ramiro Benetti (caution) 10'
DAL - Lalas Abubakar (caution) 44'
DAL - Petar Musa (caution) 85'
SEA - Albert Rusnák (caution) 87'
DAL - Kaick (caution) 90'+5'
DAL - Osaze Urhoghide (caution) 90'+5'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Jonathan Bell 16'), Kim Kee-hee, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 82'); Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 68'), Albert Rusnák, Ryan Kent (Osaze De Rosario 82'); Jesús Ferreira (Paul Rothrock 68')
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Danny Leyva, João Paulo
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 8
Offside: 6
Corner-Kicks: 4
Saves: 5
FC Dallas - Maarten; Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Osaze Urhoghide, Lalas Abubakar; Show (Kaick 61'), Ramiro Benetti, Anderson Julio (Bernard Kamungo HT); Patrickson Delgado (Shaq Moore 61'), Pedro Martins; Logan Farrington (Petar Musa 61')
Substitutes not used: Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Nolan Norris, Diego García, Michael Collodi, Álvaro Augusto
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 14
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 4
Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas
