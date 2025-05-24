Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Luca Ulrich to Short-Term Loan Agreement

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have signed goalkeeper Luca Ulrich from the club's MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, to a short-term loan agreement ahead of tonight's Major League Soccer regular-season match against Houston Dynamo FC. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).

Ulrich, 22, has seen action in one MLS NEXT Pro match this season against North Texas SC on April 23, making two saves and conceding two goals in 90 minutes against the reigning league champions. A Big East Conference All-Academic selection at Georgetown University in both 2022 and 2023, he finished his 2024 senior season with an unbeaten record and a 1.21 goals against average.

Before joining the Hoyas, he had a distinguished youth career as he was named to six U.S. Youth National Team training camps. At club level while competing for Bethesda SC in Bethesda, Maryland, he held the best GAA/shutout ratio in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy Eastern Region in 2019. Ulrich signed an academy contract with USL Championship club Loudoun United in 2020. Holding dual American and German citizenship, he has also trained with several Bundesliga clubs, including 1. FC Koln, Schalke 04, and Union Berlin.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Luca Ulrich

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 22 (March 17, 2003)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 lbs.

Hometown: Chevy Chase, Md.

Preferred Foot: Right

College: Georgetown University

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign goalkeeper Luca Ulrich from the club's MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, to a short-term loan agreement.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.