Timbers Drop 1-0 Result to Orlando City SC on the Road

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Playing their seventh match in a 22-day span, the Portland Timbers dropped a 1-0 result on the road against Orlando City SC on Saturday night. The team will close out a busy stretch of matches with their eighth in a span of 26 days on Wednesday, May 28, hosting the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park.

Month of May

Tonight's match marked Portland's seventh game in a 22-day span. In that span, the Timbers have a regular season record of 1-2-2 and 2-3-2 across all competitions. In the month of May, the Timbers will play a total of eight matches, including two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games. Notably, five of eight matches this month have been on the road for the Timbers. Portland has a midweek match every week of May, with three of the four midweek matches being played on the road. The Timbers will close out the busy May schedule at home against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, May 28.

Goal-Scoring Plays

ORL - Duncan McGuire (Eduard Atuesta), 39th minute: Eduardo Atuesta played a short pass into the box for Duncan McGuire, who slotted a first-time shot into the back of the net.

Notes

Tonight's match marked Portland's seventh in a 22-day span. In that 22-day span, the Timbers have a regular season record of 1-2-2 and 2-3-2 across all competitions.

Tonight's loss was the Timbers' second in their last 12 regular season matches (5-2-5). Omir Fernandez earned his first regular season start for Portland.

Next Game

With a quick turnaround, the Timbers will return home to host the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park on Wednesday, May 28. Kickoff for the midweek match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (6-4-5, 23pts) vs. Orlando City SC (7-2-6, 27pts)

May 24, 2025 - Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

Orlando City SC 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL: McGuire (Atuesta), 39

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Antony (caution), 66

ORL: Angulo (caution), 74

POR: Zuparic (caution), 90

ORL: Schlegel (caution), 90+5

Lineups:

POR: GK Crepéau, D Mosquera, D Zuparic, D Surman, D Fory (Bravo, 67), D Paredes Š, M Da Costa, M Ayala, M Moreno (Antony, 46), M Fernández (Lassiter, 67), F Kelsy (Mora, 74)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, M Ortiz, D Smith, D K. Miller, D E. Miller

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Antony, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (two players tied, 1); FOULS: 6 (six players tied, 1); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

ORL: GK Gallese, D Brekalo, D Jonsson Š, D Schlegel, D Freeman, M Araújo (Gerbet, 78), M Atuesta, M Pašalić (Thorhallsson, 86), M Angulo (Smith, 78), F Muriel (Ojeda, 67), F McGuire (Enrique, 67)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Otero, D Santos, M Taifi, F Mohammed

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Pašalić, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 13 (six players tied, 6); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 2

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Eric Weisbrod, Kevin Klinger

Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero Araya

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Attendance: 21,256

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

