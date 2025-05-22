Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for Canadian Shield Tournament
May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. -Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman has been called into the New Zealand Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in June, New Zealand Football announced today.
The All Whites will play a pair of matches in the Canadian Shield Tournament, facing Côte d'Ivoire on June 7 followed by a meeting with Ukraine on June 10. Both matches will be held at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario.
Surman, 21, has tallied one goal in seven appearances for the New Zealand Men's National Team since making his senior debut in a friendly match against Greece on Nov. 17, 2023. In 2021, the defender started all three matches for New Zealand's U23 squad at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and logged four appearances (all starts) for New Zealand's senior team to help them claim the OFC Nations Cup 2024.
The Christchurch, New Zealand, nativejoined Portland in July 2024 and has started in all 14 of his appearances for the Timbers. This season, Surman has the second most clearances in the MLS this season with 31.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
New Zealand vs. Côte d'Ivoire
(Canadian Shield Tournament) June 7
4 p.m. (Pacific) Finn Surman (New Zealand) BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
New Zealand vs. Ukraine
(Canadian Shield Tournament) June 10
2 p.m. (Pacific) Finn Surman (New Zealand) BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
