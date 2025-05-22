Real Salt Lake Playmaker Diego Luna Amongst 27-Player Roster Selected by Pochettino for June for June U.S.A. Training Camp

May 22, 2025

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah / ATLANTA - USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named a 27-player training camp roster - one which includes 2025 Real Salt Lake leading scorer Diego Luna - ahead of June matches against Turkey and Switzerland.

Players will begin reporting June 1 to Chicago to start preparation for the summer, with Luna departing for camp directly from RSL's Austin/LA Galaxy road trip next week, following this Saturday's home match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:30p MT kickoff at America First Field; tickets available via www.RSL.com/tickets).

Luna earned the game-winning assist earlier this year during his first 45 minutes played under Pochettino, suffering a shattered nose in the process, during a January friendly against Costa Rica. During the CONCACAF Nations League consolation match, Luna was bright and assertive against Canada, as the 2024 MLS All-Star selection and reigning MLS Young Player of the Year continues to press for 2026 FIFA World Cup inclusion.

The June friendly matches will provide the USMNT with one of its few opportunities to face European opposition before the World Cup and will serve as the team's final tune-up before competing in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

"As we continue preparations for the World Cup, this is a fantastic opportunity to work with this group of players for an extended period and it's important we take advantage of every moment we have together," Pochettino said. "Of course, we want to win and to perform in a very good way. These players have earned the chance to compete for our fans and to show their quality and mentality."

Nearly one year before the start of the World Cup on home soil, the USA will first host Turkey on June 7 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MT, with the match broadcast live on TNT, truTV, and Telemundo Deportes and streamed on Max, Universo, and Peacock. [TICKETS]

Three days later, USA-Switzerland, presented by Coca Cola, will serve as the Send Off match ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., hosts on June 10, with the match kicking off at 6 p.m. MT (7 p.m. local) and will be available on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock. [TICKETS]

Both matches will be carried live on radio as Westwood One Sports delivers English language commentary on USMNT matches for the first time while longtime partner Fútbol de Primera has the Spanish language call.

Fans can follow the USMNT on X (@USMNT), Instagram (@USMNT), Facebook and the official U.S. Soccer App.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 30/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 51/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (San Jose Earthquakes; 10/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 19/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 68/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 24/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 32/3)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 47/8); Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 44/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 18/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 24/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 4/1), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 0/0); Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 17/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 1/0)

FORWARDS (5): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 4/3), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 17/5); Damion Downs (FC Köln/GER; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 4/1), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 15/4)

CAMPEONES!

Chris Richards and Matt Turner joined former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard as the only U.S. internationals to win the prestigious FA Cup in England. Crystal Palace defeated powerhouse Manchester City in the Final at famed Wembley Stadium in London last Saturday.

Malik Tillman and Sergiño Dest are Dutch Eredivisie champions once again with PSV Eindhoven, the club having a remarkable late season surge capped off by a victory on the final matchday to capture their second straight title.

Brenden Aaronson had his best season in England, helping propel Leeds United to the top spot in the English League Championship and a return to the Premier League.

Meantime, 20-year-old striker Damion Downs tied for the team scoring lead as FC Köln finished first in the league and will be back in the German Bundesliga next season.

PLENTY OF FIREPOWER

The U.S. roster boasts loads of attacking talent. With eight goals in 10 matches, Vancouver Whitecaps striker Brian White is tied for third in the MLS Golden Boot race, while Diego Luna sits one behind with seven goals in 13 appearances this season.

Veteran attacker Brenden Aaronson pocketed nine goals and two assists in 46 matches, while first-time call-up Damion Downs tallied 10 goals in 29 matches.

Striker Haji Wright collected 12 goals and one assist in 29 matches as Coventry City fell just short of Premier League promotion.

Malik Tillman finished second on the scoring charts for PSV, tallying 12 goals including the insurance strike in the 3-1 win away to Sparta Rotterdam on the final match day to secure PSV's championship title.

Meanwhile, first-time call-up Quinn Sullivan's seven assists in 14 matches for the Philadelphia Union leave him tied for second league wide.

WELCOME BACK

Several familiar faces make their return to the USMNT. After recovering from a ruptured ACL, Sergiño Dest returns to camp for the first time since helping the USA claim the Concacaf Nations League title in March 2024.

Following an injury, forward Folarin Balogun is back for the first time since September 2024. A dual national of England the United States, his first goal for the U.S. came in the 2-0 win against Canada in the final of the 2023 Concacaf Nations League.

FRESH FACES

The roster features four exciting young prospects who are receiving their first call-ups: defenders Alex Freeman and Quinn Sullivan, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and forward Damion Downs.

Freeman is the son of former Green Packers All-Pro wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman. Sebastian Berhalter has been one of the MVP performers for Vancouver Whitecaps in leading them to the Concacaf Champions Cup final, which included back-to-back victories against Inter Miami in the semifinal. Downs, a dual national of Germany and the United States, grew up playing football in Texas before moving to Germany.

WELCOME HOME

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field will hold a special place in the heart of Patrick Agyemang. Not only did he attend his first USMNT game there in 2010 at the age of nine, it's also in his hometown of East Hartford, Conn. Born to parents who emigrated from Ghana, he climbed nearly every rung on the soccer ladder, starting in the Division III college program at Eastern Connecticut State to Division I, MLS Next Pro, and finally at Charlotte FC in MLS, all before landing his first USMNT callup in January of this year. He's made the most of the opportunity, already collecting three goals in four matches.

ROSTER NOTES

As of the first day of training on June 2 the roster will average 25 years, 223 days.

The roster averages 17 caps and nine appearances in official competition.

Thirteen players return from the USMNT's Nations League Finals roster.

The roster features five uncapped players, including first-time call-ups Sebastian Berhalter, Damion Downs, Alex Freeman and Quinn Sullivan.

Sixteen players come from Major League Soccer, marking the highest number of MLS call-ups for a camp during a FIFA international window since the 2023 Gold Cup which featured 17.

The Columbus Crew lead the way with three players, followed by Charlotte FC and Vancouver Whitecaps (2 each), Colorado Rapids, FC Cincinnati, Houston Dynamo, New York City FC, Orlando City, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, San Diego FC and San Jose Earthquakes.

Rounding out the roster, five players ply their trade in England, with two each coming from France and Netherlands and one apiece from Germany and Spain.

Headlining the Europe-based contingent are the Crystal Palace duo of Chris Richards and Matt Turner who helped the club lift its first trophy in Saturday's FA Cup Final. Meanwhile, teammates Sergiño Dest and Malik Tillman helped PSV earn a second-consecutive Eredivisie title this season.

After recovering from a ruptured ACL, Dest returns to camp for the first time since helping the USA claim the Concacaf Nations League title in March 2024.

Forward Folarin Balogun and midfielder Luca de la Torre also make their first camp appearances since September 2024.

Johnny Cardoso has had a standout season at Real Betis. Having already qualified for the Europa League group stage next season, Cardoso and Betis will compete for the UEFA Conference League championship on May 28 against Chelsea.

With eight goals in 10 matches, Vancouver Whitecaps striker Brian White sits tied for third in the MLS Golden Boot race, while Diego Luna sits one behind with seven goals in 13 appearances this season.

Veteran attacker Brenden Aaronson pocketed nine goals and two assists in 46 matches to help Leeds United book its return to the Premier League for next season.

First-time call-up Damion Downs tallied 10 goals in 29 matches to help FC Köln re-gain promotion to the German Bundesliga.

Striker Haji Wright collected 12 goals and one assist in 29 matches as Coventry City fell just short of Premier League promotion.

Meanwhile first-time call-up Quinn Sullivan's seven assists in 14 matches leave him tied for second in MLS.

Five players have previous Gold Cup experience: Matt Turner (10 caps; 2021, 2023); Tim Ream (9 caps; 2011, 2015, 2019); Miles Robinson (9 caps; 2021, 2023); Zack Steffen (5 caps; 2019); DeJuan Jones (4 caps; 2023).

Miles Robinson memorably scored the game-winner in extra time to defeat Mexico 1-0 in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final. Goalkeeper Matt Turner backstopped the USMNT throughout that tournament, earning one of his six career Gold Cup shutouts in the 2021 Final.

Eighteen players took part in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, with 13 coming through the MLS Academy ranks: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Max Arfsten (Cal Odyssey), Sebastian Berhalter (Columbus Crew), Luca de la Torre (Nomads, San Diego Surf), Alex Freeman (Weston FC, Orlando City), Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), Diego Luna (San Jose Earthquakes, Barcelona Residency), Jack McGlynn (BW Gottschee, Philadelphia Union), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Chris Richards (FC Dallas), Miles Robinson (FC Boston Bolts), Patrick Schulte (Scott Gallagher, Saint Louis FC), Zack Steffen (FC DELCO, Philadelphia Union), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Brian White (Players Development Academy), Haji Wright (LA Galaxy), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew).







