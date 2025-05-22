FC Dallas Exits from 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup After Shootout Loss to New York Red Bulls

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, New Jersey - FC Dallas falls 4-3 in the shootout to New York Red Bulls after finishing 2-2 in regulation on Wednesday night from Sports Illustrated Stadium.

KAMUNGO STRIKES AGAIN

Forward Bernard Kamungo netted his second goal of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the 28th minute, finishing the pass by forward Petar Musa. Kamungo scored the third goal in Dallas' 3-1 win over AV Alta FC on May 7.

LA PELOTA SIEMPRE AL 10

FC Dallas captain Luciano Acosta scored Dallas' second goal of the night following a linkup with Bernard Kamungo. Lucho netted FCD's first goal in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup.

OPEN CUP HISTORY

With tonight's defeat in the quarterfinals, FC Dallas falls to 39-24-7 all-time when playing in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Dallas is 15-17-4 on the road and 5-2 in the shootouts.

SERIES RECORD

FC Dallas holds a 1-1-0 record when facing the New York Red Bulls in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Dallas falls to a 0-5-3 record when playing Sports Illustrated Stadium.

WELCOME BACK MARCO

Defender Marco Farfan made his first appearance for FC Dallas since March 29, 2025. Farfan underwent a fasciotomy surgery on both legs on April 1, missing eight matches during his recovery.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas then resumes MLS action taking on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, May 24 at 2 p.m. CT from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The match will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and the FC Dallas App.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

On the game...

"I want everyone to know how proud I am of this group tonight. If you're a fan of FC Dallas and you watch tonight, this team has an amazing mentality and unfortunately this game is a poster child for what needs to improve in our sport. Thank you to our fans for watching and supporting us and I hope you enjoyed the fight we put up. We deserved to win."

On how the team is feeling after the game...

"They did their part, they did everything they're supposed to do, and it's not right. So it's unfortunate. We want to use this. We got to understand the work we put in and all the positive stuff that we did, even though that locker room is devastated in there, and I feel awful for them, because I'm so proud of them, and they deserved to win. And that's a hard pill to swallow as a coach, when you see the guys you spend your every day with, give their heart and soul to a game, do their part, and the game is cruel and not right sometimes."

Bernard Kamungo

On the game tonight...

"I was happy to score the first goal of the night tonight but the result is tough. I am so proud of the team. We led twice tonight but in the end we couldn't win. The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is very special to the club and myself, so not winning tonight really hurts. But we have another game on Saturday and it is a must win match."







