Chicago Fire FC to Face Minnesota United in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - U.S. Soccer and Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club will travel to face Minnesota United at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn., in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The match will take place on July 8 or 9. A complete schedule, including match date, kickoff time, venue and broadcast information will be announced by U.S. Soccer on Tuesday, May 27.

Prior to the Quarterfinal Draw to determine quarterfinal matchups, a draw was used to place the Fire and Nashville SC into either the East or West Bracket, as the other teams were already geographically placed. Chicago was drawn into the West while Nashville was drawn into the East. The other West Bracket matchup will see the San Jose Earthquakes host Austin FC. In the East Bracket, Philadelphia will host New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC will host D.C. United.

The Draw also included a draw for hosting priority for the tournament semifinals and final. The hosting priority for the West Bracket in the semifinals goes to Minnesota United, followed by Austin FC, San Jose Earthquakes and the Chicago Fire. Priority for hosting the semifinal is New York Red Bulls, followed by Nashville SC, D.C. United and the Philadelphia Union. The final will be hosted by the team from the West Bracket.

Chicago advanced to the Quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory against the New England Revolution on Tuesday, May 20, at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium on the campus of Providence College in Providence, R.I. Chicago opened the scoring in the 38th minute when a tight cross from Jonathan Bamba deflected off a Revolution defender and into the net. In the 69th minute, the deflection of a Brian Gutiérrez cross pinged off the crossbar, looping to Hugo Cuypers who finished with a volley from close range. Chicago's third goal of the match was scored by Philip Zinckernagel, who carried the ball through four defenders before sending a shot home from near the penalty spot. New England's goal came late in the match from a deflection off a Fire defender.

The Fire will take on a Loons side that defeated St. Louis CITY SC 3-2 in the Round of 16. Minnesota came from behind with a brace from Anthony Markanich in the 85th and 88th minutes.

Chicago has a rich history of success in the U.S. Open Cup. The Fire's four U.S. Open Cup championships (1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006) remains tied for the most Open Cup titles by an MLS team. Additionally, the Fire holds the record for the most wins and semifinal appearances by an MLS team in the annual competition.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Pairings

East Bracket

Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS)

Subaru Park in Chester, Penn.

Nashville SC (MLS) vs. D.C. United (MLS)

GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn.

East Semifinal Hosting Priority Order (Sept. 16/17):

1) New York Red Bulls

2) Nashville SC

3) D.C. United

4) Philadelphia Union

* West Bracket

Minnesota United FC (MLS) vs. Chicago Fire FC (MLS)

Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Austin FC (MLS)

PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif.

Semifinal Hosting Priority Order (Sept. 16/17):

1) Minnesota United FC

2) Austin FC

3) San Jose Earthquakes

4) Chicago Fire FC

* The team that advances from the West Bracket will host the tournament Final on Oct. 1.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.