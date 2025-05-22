Leo Messi Chooses his Iconic Header in the 2009 Champions League Final as his Favorite Career Goal

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - The goal chosen by the greatest footballer of all time, Leo Messi, to be transformed by Refik Anadol into an unprecedented art piece now has a name and a story.

It was Rome, May 27, 2009, and the goal virtually sealed the UEFA Champions League final in favor of FC Barcelona, crowning one of the most extraordinary seasons in modern football: the club's historic 2008-2009 treble.

Messi's choice - a decision without precedent - reflects a blend of technical, emotional, and contextual significance. It marked a pinnacle in both his personal and professional journey, in one of the most defining years of his career in terms of performance and achievement: "I've scored many goals that might have been even more beautiful and valuable - also because of their importance - but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United has always been my favorite. I already knew how special Refik Anadol's work is, and after we had the chance to meet in Miami, it's going to be exciting to see how he can transform a goal - a moment in sports - into a unique piece of art, like the ones he creates.", said Leo Messi.

Over 50 million views and a global guessing game

Since the campaign launched just ten days ago, the announcement video shared by the Inter Miami CF Foundation (IMCFF) - narrated by Morgan Freeman - has surpassed 50 million views worldwide on Instagram alone, with an even broader global reach across other platforms.

Social media was abuzz with speculation and polls in major media outlets asking: Which goal would Messi choose? Would it be his second goal in the World Cup final against France? The unforgettable 92nd-minute winner at the Bernabéu? The "Maradona-style" solo run against Getafe? His Copa del Rey final strike against Athletic Bilbao?

The actual choice moved fans across the globe. A rare type of goal in Messi's playbook - a pinpoint pass from Xavi Hernández, a leaping header over 2.70 meters high, losing a boot mid-air, and capturing one of the most iconic images of his career: suspended in air as the ball sailed past Edwin Van der Sar into Manchester United's net.

From goal to art

Now, this historic moment, part of A Goal in Life - a project driven entirely by charitable goals and led by the Inter Miami CF Foundation - will mark a never-before-seen intersection of sport and art and be transformed into a one-of-a-kind artwork that only one person in the world will own.

Refik Anadol, the groundbreaking and pioneer contemporary artist known for redefining the boundaries of data-driven art, is using millions of data points, angles, and sequences from that goal to create a masterpiece without precedent.

The UEFA, in a generous gesture, has granted the footage rights to the Inter Miami CF Foundation to allow this project to be created and shared with the world.

To make the work even more meaningful, Refik Anadol met with Leo Messi in person - capturing a powerful, intimate conversation in front of multiple cameras as Messi revisited that unforgettable goal. The exclusive audiovisual material, never before released, will add not only visual richness but also emotional and spiritual depth to the artwork.

As Anadol puts it: "Leo Messi's goal is more than a defining moment in sport - it is a complex expression of human intent, memory, and motion. By integrating biosensing technologies and advanced AI systems trained on data from that singular event, we are exploring a new frontier in AI art - one in which data becomes emotion, and memory becomes form. This project reflects our broader commitment to make the most advanced tools in machine intelligence accessible - and to transform art into direct impact, with all proceeds supporting educational equity and opportunities for children and communities in need."

Key dates and global showcase

June 11: First reveal of the artwork on christies.com

July 15: Public exhibition opens at Christie's New York

July 15-22: International online auction period

Since the announcement, top collectors in both the art and football worlds have contacted Christie's expressing interest. Sources within the world's leading auction house suggest this one-of-a-kind work has all the makings of a record-breaking sale.

Social impact: transforming goals into education

Proceeds from the sale will benefit multiple nonprofits, including Inter Miami CF Foundation's global partnership with UNICEF, which supports access to quality education programs in five countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

*UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, organization, product or service.







