Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team Camp Ahead of June Friendlies

COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team camp ahead of a pair of international friendlies and the upcoming 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, U.S. Soccer announced today.

The U.S. will open the window with two international friendlies, facing Turkey on June 7 at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut, and Switzerland on June 10 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage begins on June 15 against Trinidad & Tobago in San Jose, California, followed by matches on June 19 against Saudi Arabia in Austin, Texas, and June 22 against Haiti in Dallas, Texas. If the U.S. advances, the quarterfinals will be held on June 29 in either Minneapolis, Minnesota, or Phoenix, Arizona. The semifinals are scheduled for July 2 in St. Louis, Missouri, with the final set for July 6 in Houston, Texas.

Steffen earns his fifth consecutive call-up under U.S. Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino and enters the window with 30 senior international caps, including 17 wins and 13 clean sheets. He most recently featured for the U.S. on January 23, 2025, recording a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica. Earlier this year, he was also part of the squad for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League, where he was called up for both the semifinal against Panama and the third-place match against Canada.

In 2025 MLS play, the 29-year-old has made 11 starts for Colorado, registering 48 saves and three clean sheets. Steffen is coming off a standout 2024 season in which he was named Best Goalkeeper of the Leagues Cup after helping the Rapids secure a third-place finish in the tournament.







