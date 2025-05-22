Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Austin FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16
May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
AUSTIN - Houston Dynamo FC fell 3-1 on the road to Austin FC tonight in the U.S. Open Cup, bowing out of this year's edition of the tournament in the Round of 16.
Notably, the match saw forward Toyosi Olusanya, who has already featured in three MLS matches for the Dynamo, make his first start for Houston, along with the return of goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer in goal.
Forward Ezequiel Ponce was Houston's lone goal scorer this evening, pulling one back in the 70th minute when the Argentinian's head met a cross delivery from defender Franco Escobar at the center of the box, netting his second goal of the competition and fifth of the year.
Austin took the lead in the 29th minute when Brandon Vazquez received a ball near the six-yard box and slotted the ball inside the far post.
Austin doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Osman Bukari found the back of the net from the penalty spot after Escobar was deemed to have handled the ball in the box.
Ilie Sanchez scored Austin's third and final goal of the match in the 60th minute after Bukari found the midfielder in the middle of the box for the finish.
Midfielder Brooklyn Raines received a second yellow card to deny a goal scoring opportunity minutes before the final whistle.
Maurer was called into action early in the first minute of the match when Vazquez forced the Lawrenceville, Georgia native to get low in front of the striker to safely block the shot. The shot stopper ended the night with three saves.
Midfielder Nico Lodeiro tried his chances from deep in the 26th minute, but his attempt curled just over the crossbar.
Midfielder Jack McGlynn fired a low-driven shot from outside the box in the 46th minute after coming on as a sub at halftime, forcing goalkeeper Brad Stuver to dive to his left and redirect the ball out for a Dynamo corner.
Houston had another dangerous chance in the 72nd minute when midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk met a ball in the air just outside the box and fired a volley that was denied by Stuver.
Maurer was called into action again in second-half stoppage time, making a double save by first diving to stop a Diego Rubio free kick at the far post and then denying CJ Fodrey from close range near the six-yard-box.
Houston returns to MLS play on Saturday, May 24, traveling to the West Coast to face the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Austin FC 3-1 Houston Dynamo FC
U.S. Open Cup - Round of 16
Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM 1H 2H FT
Austin FC 1 2 3
Houston Dynamo FC 0 1 1
ATX: Brandon Vazquez 3 (Jon Gallagher 1) 29'
ATX: Osman Bukari 1 (unassisted) 56'
ATX: Ilie Sanchez 1 (Osman Bukari 1) 60'
HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 2 (Franco Escobar 1) 70'
Austin FC: Brad Stuver; Guilherme Biro, Julio Cascante, Oleksandr Svatok, Jon Gallagher (CJ Fodrey 78'); Nico Dubersarsky, Owen Wolff, Ilie Sanchez (Besard Sabovic 62'); Osman Bukari (Diego Rubio 70'), Brandon Vazquez (Myrto Uzuni 62), Jader Obrian (Zan Kolmanic 62')
Unused substitutes: Stefan Cleveland, Brendan Hines-lke
Houston Dynamo FC: Jimmy Maurer; Franco Escobar, Pablo Ortiz (Femi Awodesu 46'), Ethan Bartlow, Felipe Andrade (Griffin Dorsey 74'); Artur (Jack McGlynn 46'), Erik Dueñas (Ondřej Lingr 62'), Brooklyn Raines; Sebastian Kowalczyk, Toyosi Olusanya (Ezequiel Ponce 62'), Nico Lodeiro
Unused substitutes: Amine Bassi, Blake Gillingham
DISCIPLINE:
HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; foul) 67'
ATX: Besard Sabovic (caution; foul) 72'
HOU: Brooklyn Raines (caution; foul) 82'
HOU: Brooklyn Raines (ejection; foul) 90'+1'
ATX: Julio Cascante (ejection; foul) 90'+3'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Timothy Ford
Assistant: Jennifer Garner
Assistant: Ricardo Ocampo
Fourth Official: Rodrigo Albuquerque
Weather: 80 degrees, clear skies
