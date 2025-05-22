By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Atlanta United FC

The Orange and Blue will help close out the weekend of Major League Soccer this Sunday when they travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and take on Atlanta United FC. FC Cincinnati are undefeated on the road to The Five Stripes since Head Coach Pat Noonan took over and are looking to improve their 4-3-1 record on the road this season.

FC Cincinnati will be the match of the week as they kickoff Sunday Night Soccer at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and 101.5 FM La Mega in Spanish. Let's look at some important figures that may factor into this road match, all presented by CTI.

4

FC Cincinnati's Designated Players Evander and Kévin Denkey have been excellent on the road this season and are tied for second in Major League Soccer with four goals in matches played away from TQL Stadium this season. Trailing only Diego Luna of Real Salt Lake, the dynamo duo have combined for eight road goals - more than any other duo in Major League Soccer in 2025.

In 2024, D.C. United's Christian Benteke registered a league-high 12 goals on the road en route to his Golden Boot winning 23 goal mark. Should either FCC player surpass that 12-goal mark this season, they would only be four behind the MLS record of 16 set by Carlos Vela in 2019 for LAFC.

At present, the FC Cincinnati record for road goals in an MLS season stands at nine, earned by Brenner in 2022.

81

Atlanta United's Emmanuel Latte Lath, who joined the club from Middlesboro this offseason for a reported record fee, is third in MLS with 81 aerial duels. Trailing only Sam Surriage and the perennial "King in the Air" Christian Benteke.

With two goals from headed balls (on nine total headed shots), Latte Lath is a dangerous player when dueling in the air. FC Cincinnati, though, have been one of the best in MLS in defending the box in situations with the ball in the air, as despite having the second most headed shots attempted on them, FCC are one of three MLS teams to not concede a headed goal.

10

With his sixth-minute goal Saturday, Kévin Denkey became the fastest FC Cincinnati player to score 10 goals across all competitions, doing so in just 17 appearances and smashing the previously held record of 35 games held by Luca Orellano in 2024.

Denkey also became the 15th player in club history to score 10 goals for the club across all eras. He joins Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez, Brenner, Danni König, Emmanuel Ledesma, Alvaro Barreal, Yuya Kubo, Corben Bone, Djiby Fall, Sean Okoli, Jimmy McLaughlin, Orellano, Nazmi Albadawi and Sergio Santos.

Those needing only one more goal to join this list include Evander and Pavel Bucha.

13

FC Cincinnati have earned an MLS-high 13 points on the road this season and is one of just three times in the league to win four away matches. The Orange and Blue claimed their 13th point last weekend in a 1-1 draw in the Hell is Real derby at Columbus.

Since the start of 2024, FC Cincinnati has been dominant on the road and led MLS with 15 wins and 48 points.

32.4

Atlanta United FC currently ranks 24th in MLS with a 32.4 percent accurate shooting rate, meaning only a third of their total shots are taken successfully on frame. With 170 shots total, which ranks 15th in the league, only 55 have been on frame, and 14 goals have been tallied from that.

The struggling Atlanta side ranks 16th in xG generated with 22.19 and 24th in shots from outside the box.







