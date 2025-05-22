Houston Dynamo FC Midfielder Jack McGlynn Named to U.S. Men's National Team Roster for June Training Camp

May 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) training camp roster by head coach Mauricio Pochettino in preparation for the upcoming June friendlies and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. The camp will take place in Chicago beginning on June 1.

The USMNT will host two friendlies in early June in preparation for the Gold Cup:

June 7 - U.S. vs. Turkey in East Hartford, CT

June 10 - U.S. vs. Switzerland in Nashville, TN

In Gold Cup action, the USMNT will compete in Group D of the tournament. Below is the team's group play schedule:

June 15 - U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago in San Jose, CA

June 19 - U.S. vs. Saudi Arabia in Austin, TX

June 22 - U.S. vs. Haiti in Arlington, TX

McGlynn returns to the national team after most recently earning a roster spot for the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League Finals, making an appearance in the Semifinals versus Panama on March 20.

The 21-year-old midfielder has earned 29 caps for the U.S. across the U-20, U-23 and senior levels. McGlynn made first start for the senior USMNT on Jan. 18, 2025, when the midfielder recorded his debut goal and assist in a 3-1 victory over Venezuela. His standout January camp under head coach Mauricio Pochettino also featured 45 minutes of action versus Costa Rica, while his senior debut came in January 2024 in a friendly versus Slovenia.

The midfielder also made his mark in Paris with the U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team where he featured in all four matches as they advanced to the Quarterfinals. McGlynn registered an assist in the Group A finale against Guinea.

McGlynn joined the Dynamo from the Philadelphia Union in a historic cash-for-player trade ahead of the 2025 season, as Houston sent $2.1 million in exchange for the midfielder, marking the first cash-for-player trade for a Homegrown player in MLS history.

McGlynn has made an immediate impact on the Dynamo roster this year, already scoring three goals and recording four assists across all competitions. He opened his goal tally in a 1-0 victory over LAFC on April 5, then added two more stunning goals, one in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match versus Phoenix Rising FC and the other in a most recent Texas Derby against FC Dallas. Notably, McGlynn ranks fourth in MLS with 37 key passes and is second in the team with four assists.







