Charlotte FC Edges Columbus Crew, 3- 2

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC snapped a five match winless run in league competition; remain perfect at home in Club history against Columbus (3-0-1)

Patrick Agyemeng scored two goals in the first half which is the second brace in his Charlotte FC career; he was named to the USMNT earlier this week along with Tim Ream for an upcoming training camp

Pep Biel upped his goal contribution tally to 11 (4g + 7a) on the season with a goal and assist; needs one more assist to break Club's single season record (Jozwiak - 2023)

Wilfried Zaha assisted both Agyemang and Biel moving him to six goal contributions (4g + 2a) in 2025

Jack Neeley made his MLS debut becoming the second Charlotte FC homegrown signing to appear in a league fixture Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 15

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Privett, Malanda, Scardina, Bronico, Westwood, Biel, Zaha, Agyemang, Vargas

Substitutions: Abada (66'), Smalls (88'), Neeley (88')

Columbus Crew Starting XI: Hagen, Farsi, Cheberko, Moreira, Arfsten, Nagbe, Zawadzki, Gazdag, Rossi, Aliyu, Russell-Rowe

Substitutions: Amundsen (20'), Chambost (60'), Jackson (60'), Lappalainen (76')

Goals:

15' - CLB - Aliyu (Assist: Farsi, Rossi)

19 - CLT - Agyemang (Assist: Biel)

24' - CLT - Agyemang (Assist: Zaha)

65' - CLB - Amundsen

75' - CLT - Biel (Assist: Zaha)

Discipline:

26' - CLT - Westwood (Yellow)

90'+2' - CLT - Bronico (Yellow)







