Late Penalty Drops Dallas in 1-0 Loss to Seattle Sounders FC

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE, Washington - FC Dallas (16 points, 4-6-4) conceded a penalty kick in the 86th minute and fell 1-0 to Seattle Sounders FC (23 points, 6-4-5) on Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field.

CAPTAIN PAES

For the second time in his career, goalkeeper Maarten Paes donned the captain's armband for Dallas today. Paes recorded three saves and one clearance. His record as team captain is 0-1-1.

ROTATED SQUAD IN SEATTLE

Head coach Eric Quill made six adjustments to his starting eleven lineup from Wednesday's match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Defender Marco Farfan made his first start post surgery and Patrickson Delgado returned to the starting lineup today.

SERIES RECORD

Dallas holds an 8-16-11 series record when facing Seattle and the club is 1-12-4 at Lumen Field.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas returns to midweek action this Wednesday, May 28 taking on FC Cincinnati from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, at 6:30 p.m. CT. Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium against the Philadelphia Union on May 31 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will be available through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

On the game...

"Feel disappointed for our guys that fought. They fought, and to lose like that is hard to swallow. Proud of their fight, and we've got to look at it, and we got to become better for it. Work at the margins that we're losing on right now and that's all we can do, is not accept it. We can't feel sorry for ourselves and blame. We gotta stand up to this, and we gotta understand how the margins work in this league, and where the margins lie. And it's finding a way. We gotta find a way to be better in certain moments that we can punish the opponent and better, some decision making, but the effort and the fight was there. Just to lose on that goal, on the penalty it is hard to swallow."

On the squad rotation today...

"That's why you have a team, for weeks like this, where if you're playing in the Open Cup and playing overtime in 120 minutes and flying across the country for two matches. We had to give opportunity to guys, and that's what we did tonight, and they deserved the opportunity, they played hard, and we didn't generate as much as I would like to generate in the front half of the game, but the the commitment to defend and hustle and fight was there for me, and just unfortunate, again, an unfortunate break that loses us the game. So we've got to find a way. No excuses."

Midfielder Anderson Julio

On todays match...

"After a long trip and matches against two tough opponents, we thought we played well today. It is unfortunate that we lost due to a penalty kick but we found ways to create danger but we could not finish. Seattle is a tough place to play and we needed to be at the top of our game to get a win but today it did not go our way."

On the two matches this week...

"We have two matches this week against two very good Eastern Conference opponents so there is no time to waste and we have to start preparing for our match in Cincinnati and our home match versus the Union. The team needs to be ready to fight for the entirety of 90 minutes."







