Nashville SC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Eight with 2-1 Win at Toronto FC

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







TORONTO - Nashville Soccer Club extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches across all competitions, with five wins of their last six, after defeating Toronto FC 2-1 Saturday night at BMO Field. Sam Surridge recorded his second career brace against Toronto FC to bring Nashville SC its third consecutive win against the Eastern Conference opponent.

Super Sam in The Six: Surridge's goals in the 57th and 89th minutes marked his third and fourth goals in his last two matches against Toronto FC, both braces occurring at BMO Field (also, June 19, 2024). The forward leads Nashville SC with eight goals this season and is in a four-way tie for third-most goals in MLS behind Tai Baribo (13) and Cristian Arango (nine). His four goals against Toronto FC mark his second-most against a single MLS side behind Chicago Fire FC (six).

Welcome back, Cap: Nashville SC Team Captain Walker Zimmerman returned to the pitch for the first time since suffering a head injury on April 5 at Charlotte FC when he subbed into the match at the 73rd minute.

Best defense is offense: Andy Najar (goal, five assists) and Dan Lovitz (two goals, four assists) are tied for the league lead in goal contributions by defenders this season after Najar recorded the secondary assist to Surridge's 57th minute goal.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its third-straight road match in a week when it visits the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Wednesday, May 28 at 7 p.m. CT, available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is unbeaten in its last eight matches (6W-0L-2D) across all competitions

is third in Eastern Conference standings with 27 points, tied with Orlando SC, behind Philadelphia Union (30) and FC Cincinnati (29)

is seventh in MLS in goals scored this season at 26 (behind Philadelphia Union, 30)

is 5W-2L-3D vs. Toronto FC all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

has recorded three consecutive wins vs. Toronto FC, tied for its longest win streak against a single side in MLS play (also, Chicago Fire FC, CF Montréal)

is 3W-1L-2D vs. Toronto FC on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 66W-56L-60D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Is 44W-45L-49D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 47W-40L-42D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 44W-45L-49D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season and playoffs)

is 34W-35L-26D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 15W-2L-10D all-time during May in MLS play (regular season)

is 12W-3L-7D all-time (regular season + playoffs) vs. Canadian teams (CF Montréal, Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

is 22W-0L-11D when scoring two goals in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

recorded over two expected goals (xG) for the seventh time this season (2.5)

Dan Lovitz is tied with Andy Najar for the league lead in goal contributions by defenders this season with six (two goals, four assists)

Jack Maher is the only Nashville SC outfield player to have played every MLS minute this season (1,350 minutes)

Hany Mukhtar

recorded his fifth assist this season on Sam Surridge's goal in the 57th minute, tying him for team lead (also, Andy Najar)

leads the team this season with 11 MLS goal contributions

owns five regular season assists vs. Toronto FC, tied for his fourth-most against a single MLS side (also, Orlando City SC)

Andy Najar

recorded his fifth assist this season on Sam Surridge's goal in the 57th minute, tying him for team lead (also, Hany Mukhtar)

leads the league this season for most assists by a defender with five

is tied with Andy Najar for the league lead in goal contributions by defenders this season with six (two goals, four assists)

Sam Surridge

recorded his 20th and 21st career MLS regular season goal in the 57th and 89th minutes, respectively

leads Nashville SC with eight goals in 2025, the third-most in MLS (also, four others) after Tai Baribo (13) and Cristian Arango (nine)

has four goals in last two matches vs. Toronto FC

has four regular season goals vs. Toronto FC, tied for his second-most against a single MLS side (also, MTL)

has two career braces vs. Toronto FC, his most against a single MLS side

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Eddi Tagseth led all players in distance covered with 8.02 miles

Joe Willis made three saves

Patrick Yazbek led the team with 95.5% passing accuracy (minimum 40 passes completed)

Walker Zimmerman made his first appearance since suffering a head injury at Charlotte FC April 5 when he subbed into the match at the 73rd minute

Box score:

Nashville SC (8W-4L-3D) at Toronto FC (3W-8L-4D)

May 24, 2025 - BMO Field

Final score:

NSH: 2

TOR: 1

Scoring summary:

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Hany Mukhtar, Andy Najar) 57'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Jonathan Pérez) 89'

TOR: Jonathan Osorio (A: Charlie Sharp) 90' + 1

Discipline:

TOR: Federico Bernardeschi (Caution) 86'

TOR: Kosi Thompson (Caution) 90' + 2

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios (Walker Zimmerman 73'), Jack Maher, Andy Najar; Patrick Yazbek (Bryan Acosta 86'), Hany Mukhtar (C), Jacob Shaffelburg (Ahmed Qasem 58'), Alex Muyl (Jonathan Pérez 86'), Eddi Tagseth; Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Teal Bunbury, Matthew Corcoran, Josh Bauer, Wyatt Meyer

TOR starters: Sean Johnson; Kevin Long, Sigurd Rosted (Zane Monlouis 73'), Lazar Stefanovic; Kosi Thompson, Theo Corbeanu (Charlie Sharp 90'), Deybi Flores (Jonathan Osorio 63'), Maxime Dominguez (Alonso Coello 64'), Lorenzo Insigne; Ola Brynhildsen (Tyrese Spicer 73'), Federico Bernardeschi (C)

Substitutes: Henry Wingo, Matty Longstaff, Derrick Etienne Jr., Luka Gavran

Match officials:

Referee: Armando Villarreal

AR1: Gerard-Kader Lebuis

AR2: Ben Pilgrim

4TH: Scott Bowman

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Jozef Batko

Weather: 55 and mostly cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.