D.C. United Lose 2-0 Against the New York Red Bulls at Audi Field

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

Player Notes

Defender Lucas Bartlett won the most duels in the match with 14, including 100% of his aerial duels; he completed 90 minutes.

Midfielder Boris Enow made eight passes into the final third and recorded nine recoveries tonight; he completed 90 minutes.

Captain Kye Rowles recorded five interceptions and had a 90% passing accuracy tonight in 90 minutes played.

Midfielder João Peglow won six ground duels and won 100% of his tackles tonight; he completed 90 minutes.

The Black-and-Red are 38-36-18 against the New York Red Bulls all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 23-17-8 record against the New York Red Bulls on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-3-3 at Audi Field this 2025 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

Boxscore

D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, David Schnegg, Kye Rowles, Lucas Bartlett, Garrison Tubbs (Matti Peltola 46'), Aaron Herrera, Hosei Kijima (Jared Stroud 59'), Brandon Servania (Jackson Hopkins 46')(Gabriel Pirani 72'), Boris Enow, João Peglow, Jacob Murrell (Kristian Fletcher 59')

Unused Substitutes: Kim Joon Hong, Conner Antley, Derek Dodson, Rida Zouhir

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

New York Red Bulls Lineup: Carlos Coronel, Omar Valencia, Kyle Duncan, Tim Parker, Alexander Hack, Peter Stroud (Ronald Donkor 87'), Emil Forsberg (Dennis Gjengaar 79'), Cameron Harper, Wikelman Carmona (Mohammed Sofo 79'), Daniel Edelman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Wiktor Bogacz 90'+3')

Unused Substitutes: AJ Marcucci, Julian Zakrzewski, Raheem Edwards, Serge Ngoma, Aiden Jarvis

Head Coach: Sandro Schwarz

