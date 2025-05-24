CF Montréal Ties LAFC, 2-2

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal drew 2-2 against LAFC on Saturday evening at Stade Saputo.

Striker Giacomo Vrioni opened the scoring in the 6th minute. The Albanian scored in his third consecutive game at Stade Saputo.

The referee awarded a penalty to CF Montréal following a foul by forward Denis Bouanga. Prince Owusu stepped up to the spot to give the Bleu-blanc-noir a 2-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

Midfielder Mark Delgado closed the gap for LAFC in the 38th minute. Forward Olivier Giroud levelled the score for the visitors in the 77th minute.

CF Montréal will play its next game on Wednesday at Chase Stadium against Inter Miami CF at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690). The Bleu-blanc-noir will return to Stade Saputo to conclude a streak of eight games in the month of May against the New England Revolution next Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Captain Samuel Piette made his 177th MLS start, establishing a new Club record.

-Defender George Campbell played his 100th MLS match.

-Defender Dante Sealy played his 50th MLS match.

Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel, Jalen Neal and Jonathan Sirois are available HERE.

MARCO DONADEL

"I hope we can continue to show in the future how we played for the first 40 minutes of the game, and then the first 10 minutes of the second half. It's really a question of energy because of all the games in a short amount of time. George Campbell and Jalen Neal did an incredible job against one of the best teams in the league at the moment. We showed, especially in the first half, that we respect everyone, but we're not afraid of anyone. It's an incredible feeling to be able to compete against any team in the league. The game was very balanced, but we had to adapt at the end because of the lack of energy on the pitch to keep doing what we'd done in the first half. I'd like to underline everyone's effort and behavior, including the substitutes who came into the game."

JALEN NEAL

"We were expecting a big challenge but I think we dealt with it really well. I think we came out on fire and LAFC was not expecting that. We showed the level that we can actually play at. I think that games like this one, like the Columbus game last week, like in New York, really show the quality we have as a team. All in all, we still had a great performance today and it's something to feed off of."

JONATHAN SIROIS

"We were aware that a two-goal lead against a team of this calibre and level can change very quickly. We were mature and tried to manage their chances, especially in the second half. They didn't have many chances, and defensively I think it was a good game for us, despite their excellent attack. We went back to our identity. For a large part of the first half, we were very aggressive and did not let them play as they wanted to."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.