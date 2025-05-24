Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Drops Three Goals on Columbus Crew in Victory

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







That was fun.

Charlotte FC put on a home show, scoring three goals en route to a victory over the Columbus Crew. There could have easily been more. Charlotte came to play today and was flying all over the attack. Ultimately, Wilfried Zaha, Patrick Agyemang, and Pep Biel all had double-digit goal contributions. If they keep that up, this team will be hard to stop.

Charlotte looked alive and ready in the early minutes, with plenty of attacking threats and chances. But against the run of play, Columbus got on the scoresheet first. Ibrahim Aliyu found some free space off a cross and headed it home. The air fell out of the building fast.

The Crown, however, answered right back four minutes later. Patrick Agyemang scored with a deft header of a corner kick. It was Pep Biel's seventh assist of the season. Five minutes later, Agyemang gets a second off a deft pass from Wilfried Zaha. A superb finish from Pat gets him his brace on the night.

As we headed into the second half, Charlotte continued to control the match and felt like the more likely team to score. But once again, Columbus found a way to score. A free kick stop from Kristijan Kahlina fell to a charging Malte Amundsen, who put the rebound in. After the VAR check, it was deemed he was onside and the goal counted. 2-2.

Charlotte once again answered right back ten minutes later. Another delicious pass from Zaha found Pep Biel in the middle of the box. He collected, turned, and fired backpost, beating the keeper to put the boys up 3-2. A beautiful connection and play from the two stars.

From there, Charlotte could have added more. They ended the night with six big chances created, and it felt like they deserved at least one more.

Massive home win. A much-needed win to end the losing streak. Now the black & blue need to find a way to carry that momentum on the road. They won't return home until July 5th.

Clip Notes are technical notes stylists use to enhance consultations and give customers the haircut they want whenever they visit any Great Clips location.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.