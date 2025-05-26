Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang and Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang, midfielder Pep Biel and forward Wilfried Zaha were named to the Team of the Matchday for week 15.

The Crown snapped a five match winless run in league competition with a 3-2 victory of Columbus Crew SC.

Agyemang, who was named to a USMNT training camp earlier in the week, scored a brace in the span of five minutes after the hosts fell behind to an early Columbus strike. His headed goal in the 19th minute came off a Pep Biel corner kick and in the 24th minute a delicious ball from Wilfried Zaha found Agyemang in stride and the USMNT striker slotted it past the Crew goalkeeper Nicholas Hagan to put the Crown in front. The 24-year-old forward has now scored in three straight matches in all competitions, and five goals in his last six outings.

Ten minutes after Columbus found an equalizer in the second half, Zaha played a lovely floated ball that Biel controlled and fired past Hagen. Biel's offensive output against the Crew brought his goal contribution tally to 11 on the season (4g + 7a). The Spaniard needs one more assist to break the Club's single season record for assists currently held by Kamil Jozwiak in 2023.

Zaha's two assists, which were his first of the season, moved him to six goal contributions on the year. The winger caused fits for the Crew backline all night and led all CLTFC players in chances created with five.

All three players spoke to media following the match: link

Charlotte FC now sits 8th in the Eastern Conference table with 22 points and will begin a five match stretch away from home on Wednesday against the New York Red Bulls.

See below for the full Team of the Matchday.

Forwards: Patrick Agyemang (CLT), Brian White (VAN), Sam Surridge (NSH)

Midfielders: Chucky Lozano (SD), Pep Biel (CLT), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Lionel Messi (MIA)

Defenders: Zan Kolmanic (ATX), Derrick Williams (ATL), Griffin Dorsey (HOU)

Goalkeeper: Carlos Coronel (RBNY)

Coach: Ronny Deila (ATL)

Bench: Brad Guzan (ATL), Michael Boxall (MIN), Eduard Atuesta (ORL), Albert Rusnak (SEA), Diego Luna (RSL), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Hannes Wolf (NYC), Preston Judd (SJ), Tai Baribo (PHI)







