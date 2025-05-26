Historic Whitecaps FC Final Watch Party, Presented by BMO, on Terry Fox Plaza at BC Place on Sunday, June 1

May 26, 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Be a part of history.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host a Final Watch Party, presented by BMO, on Sunday, June 1 in front of the outdoor big screen on Terry Fox Plaza at BC Place. The watch party will be presented live by OneSoccer, the watch party broadcast partner. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. PT and kick is set for 6 p.m. PT. For those who are unable to attend in person, OneSoccer will also be televising the game live on TELUS channel 980, as well as online at OneSoccer.ca.

Media interested in attending are asked to RSVP to communications@whitecapsfc.com The 'Caps will look to become the first Canadian club to win the prestigious championship as the best team in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Tickets are now available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecapsfc. Tickets are complimentary with minimum $5 donation with proceeds going to the Whitecaps FC Foundation in funding programs such as promoting youth access to soccer in underserved communities and promoting environmental sustainability. To learn more visit wfcfoundation.com.

Doors open: 4:30 p.m. PT

Kickoff: 6 p.m. PT

Food & Drink: On-site specials available (no outside food or drink)

Bags: No bags larger than 6.5" x 8.5" - Clear bags up to 12" x 12" x 6" are permitted. Bag check is available for $10 per bag

Bike Valet: Complimentary bike valet available on a first-come, first-served basis while space permits







