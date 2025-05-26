Earthquakes Forward Preston Judd Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
May 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Preston Judd has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 15. Judd's second-half six-minute brace off the bench was key in the Earthquakes' 3-3 draw with Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday at PayPal Park.
Down 2-0 after the hour mark, the Earthquakes' attack finally beat Houston goalkeeper Jonathan Bond in the 66th minute when Judd directed a DeJuan Jones cross into the net to make it 2-1. In the 72nd minute, Judd scored his second of the night when he headed home an Ian Harkes cross for the 2-2 equalizer. Both teams would trade goals once more for the final 3-3 scoreline as San Jose extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to seven matches.
This is the first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for the Las Vegas native, now in his second season with San Jose and fourth overall since joining MLS.
The Black and Blue will now travel to take on the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, May 28. Kickoff from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).
MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 15)
Forwards: Patrick Agyemang (CLT), Brian White (VAN), Sam Surridge (NSH)
Midfielders: Chucky Lozano (SD), Pep Biel (CLT), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Defenders: Žan Kolmanič (ATX), Derrick Williams (ATL), Griffin Dorsey (HOU)
Goalkeeper: Carlos Coronel (RBNY)
Coach: Ronny Deila (ATL)
Bench: Brad Guzan (ATL), Michael Boxall (MIN), Eduard Atuesta (ORL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Diego Luna (RSL), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Hannes Wolf (NYC), Preston Judd (SJ), Tai Baribo (PHI).
