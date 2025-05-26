Griffin Dorsey Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

May 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defender Griffin Dorsey was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 15, the league announced today. The inclusion marks the American's third selection this season.

The Dynamo played the San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-3 draw on the road on Saturday behind a second half stoppage time goal from Dorsey. The result stretched Houston's undefeated streak versus San Jose to four matches.

Dorsey scored from outside of the box in the 91st minute when midfielder Jack McGlynn played a ball to defender Franco Escobar in the box, who laid the ball off to the American defender. The play marked Dorsey's second goal of the season and Escobar's second assist.

Houston opened scoring in the 31st minute when Dorsey found forward Ezequiel Ponce at the back post with a delivery from the right side of the box, who guided the ball into the back of the net with a powerful header. The play marked the Argentinian's fourth goal of the season and Dorsey's career-high sixth assist.

Defender Felipe Andrade also found the back of the net in the 50th minute with a header at the far post after finishing off a deflected cross from the right side of the box from midfielder Ondřej Lingr. Andrade became the first Dynamo player since Amine Bassi in 2023 to score in his first two starts with Houston, while Bassi scored in his first four starts with the team that year.

Dorsey (Matchday 7, 14 and 15) is one of four Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by McGlynn (Matchday 7 and 14), Lingr (Matchday 9 and 10) and Andrade (Matchday 13).

The Dynamo next travel to face NYCFC on Wednesday, May 28, at Yankee Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







