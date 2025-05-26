Earthquakes, City of San Jose, CalHOPE, Catholic Charities and Community Partners Celebrate Midseason Success of Saturday Night Lights Free Futsal Program for Youth

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes are proud to celebrate the successful midpoint of Saturday Night Lights, a free 10-week futsal pilot program presented by CalHOPE, bringing the joy and structure of soccer to local middle and high school youth.

Launched earlier this spring, the program is being held at two key locations: George V. LeyVa Middle School and Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County's Washington United Youth Center, providing safe, active and engaging weekend opportunities for youth from across the community.

"Feedback from both sites has been tremendous and we're hearing that kids are building real bonds already with the coaches, the police officers, and most importantly, with each other," said Robert Davis, San Jose Earthquakes Vice President of Community Relations. "SNL really is community and family in a safe, positive environment - and that's what it's all about."

Now halfway through its season, the program has seen strong attendance and enthusiastic participation from over 225 at-risk youth, with an emphasis on skill development, teamwork, mentorship and positive recreation.

"Saturday Night Lights is an upstream investment in our youth- being able to provide teens something meaningful to do on a weekend night is a proud moment for all of us involved," said San Jose District 8 Councilmember Domingo Candelas. "Sports have always been able to bring people together and I hope this experience becomes a core memory for our Eastside kids as they beat the statistics and grow into our future leaders."

"The new futsal program at LeyVa Middle School has had a remarkable impact on our students in a short period of time," said Jim Grassi, LeyVa Middle School Principal. "Since its launch, we've seen a 30% increase in player attendance at school, a clear sign of growing engagement and commitment. Most notably, four students who were previously at risk of not being promoted at the end of the school year are now in good academic standing-a testament to the program's positive influence on motivation and discipline. Beyond the field, players have formed strong bonds, fostering a culture of teamwork and mutual support that extends into the classroom and throughout campus. This program has truly become a catalyst for growth, both athletically and academically."

This year's program will culminate in a special Closing Ceremony on Saturday, June 14, 2025, where families, coaches and community partners will gather to celebrate the players' dedication and achievements. Awards, guest appearances and refreshments will highlight the evening, alongside showcase matches from standout teams.

"Our goal is to create more than just soccer players-we're building community, confidence, and character," said Don Taylor, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County CEO. "Saturday Night Lights is about lighting the path for our youth in a safe, positive environment and bringing the community together."

The Earthquakes, City of San Jose, District 8 Councilmember Domingo Candelas, the San Jose District Attorney's Office, CalHOPE, the San Jose Police Department, Evergreen School District, the City Peace Project and Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County remain committed to supporting youth through free and accessible programming, thanks to strong partnerships with local schools, nonprofits, and sponsors.

