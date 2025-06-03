Six Nashville SC Players Called up for International Duty During June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will have six players representing their respective countries during June's FIFA International Window (June 2-10) and Concacaf Gold Cup play (beginning June 14).

Midfielder Matthew Corcoran will take part in the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team international camp in Cairo, Egypt in preparation for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™. Corcoran has one cap for the U.S. Men's U-20 side, first appearing with the team on March 22, 2025 in a 3-0 victory over Mexico.

Defender Andy Najar will represent the Federación de Fútbol de Honduras in FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifying matches against the Cayman Islands (June 7 at 2 p.m. CT) and Antigua and Barbados (June 10 at 9 p.m. CT). Najar has made 57 appearances with the Honduran National Team, logging five goals and two assists.

Midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg will represent the Canadian Men's National Team in the inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament against Ukraine (June 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT) and Côte D'Ivoire (June 10 at 7:30 p.m.). Shaffelburg has appeared for Canada 26 times with eight starts, six goals and one assist.

Midfielder Patrick Yazbek will represent Football Australia's Men's National Team during FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifying matches against Japan (June 5 at 6 a.m. CT streaming on Paramount+ and OneFootball) and Saudi Arabia (June 10 at 1:15 p.m. CT streaming on Paramount+ and OneFootball). Yazbek has two caps with the Socceroos.

Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez (Dominican Republic) will represent Federación Dominicana de Fútbol during FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifying matches against Guatemala (June 6 at 9 p.m. CT streaming on FOX Sports) and Dominica (June 10) and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup™ Group Stage matches against Mexico (June 14 at 9:15 p.m. CT on FS1, TUDN and Univision), Costa Rica (June 18 at 6 p.m. CT on FS1 and TUDN) and Suriname (June 22 at 9 p.m. CT via ViX subscription). Valdez has 13 caps across all competitions with the Dominican Republic, registering six clean sheets.

Defender Walker Zimmerman (United States) will represent the United States Men's National Team in its upcoming international friendly matches against Türkiye (June 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT on TNT, truTV and Telemundo Deportes, streaming on Max, Universo and Peacock) and the Coca-Cola Send Off Match against Switzerland at GEODIS Park (June 10 at 7 p.m. CT, tickets available here). Zimmerman has 43 caps and three goals for the senior national team and was one of three overage members of the United States Men's Soccer Team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.







