D.C. United Recalls Homegrown Forward Kristian Fletcher from Nottingham Forest FC Loan

April 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has recalled Homegrown forward Kristian Fletcher from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest FC. Fletcher will be available for selection for the Black-and-Red's upcoming MLS fixtures.

Fletcher originally went on loan on August 30, 2024, and spent a majority of his loan spell playing for Nottingham Forest's U-21 squad in the Premiere League 2. He made his debut for Nottingham Forest's U-21 side on Oct. 4, 2024, coming on as a 74th-minute substitute against Southhampton FC U-21. Fletcher would score his first goal for the Reds on Feb. 25, 2025, helping them secure a 1-1 draw against Derby County U-21. Overall, the Homegrown forward has appeared in 12 matches for Nottingham Forest's U-21 side, scoring three goals and amassing 576 minutes played.

The Maryland native originally signed with the Black-and-Red on Aug. 30, 2022, as the 19th Homegrown Signing in club history. Fletcher made his D.C. United debut a day after signing on Aug. 31, 2022, in a 2-1 league win against New York City FC. The 19-year-old scored his first career MLS goal on Oct. 9, 2022, against FC Cincinnati. In 2023, Fletcher also spent a short loan spell at Swansea City AFC in the English Football League Championship where he appeared in 13 matches, recording 17 goals for Swansea City's U-21 team before returning to D.C. United in December 2023. In three seasons with the Black-and-Red, Fletcher has scored two goals and recorded two assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Transaction: D.C. United recalls Homegrown forward Kristian Fletcher from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest FC.

