Columbus Crew Acquire $425,000 in General Allocation Money and International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes for Defender DeJuan Jones

April 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew announced today the acquisition of $425,000 in General Allocation Money ($175,000 in 2025 GAM and $250,000 in 2026 GAM) and a 2025 International Roster Slot from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for Defender DeJuan Jones.

The Black & Gold brought Jones to Columbus via trade with the New England Revolution on July 31, 2024. The Lansing, Mich. native played in 15 MLS regular season matches (seven starts) during the past two seasons, notching two goals and one assist. He also was a member of the Crew's 2024 Leagues Cup Championship squad.

During his previous six seasons with New England, Jones recorded 142 league appearances (127 starts), six goals and 22 assists. He was selected by the Revolution with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

