Inter Miami CF Celebrates Earth Day 2025 by Planting Trees at the Underline with Main Partner Fracht Group

April 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF and Main Partner Fracht Group joined forces today for a special Earth Day initiative, furthering their shared commitment to environmental and social responsibility through meaningful and lasting impact. In collaboration with The Underline Miami, a 10-mile linear park, urban trail and public art destination beneath Miami's Metrorail, Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group worked together to plant 15 native plants including Pigeon Plum trees, Bahama Tabebuia trees and Cocoplum shrubs along The Underline in an effort to replenish the land that we utilize each day for transportation.

Collaborating with The Underline for this initiative was a perfect fit. Still in its beginning stages of development, The Underline is a driving force in the community for environmental change, finding meaningful ways to repurpose neglected land through the restoration of urban biodiversity. With an aim to inspire future generations of green leaders, The Underline reflects the same passion for generational empowerment that Inter Miami and Fracht Group established together at the inception of their partnership.

In partnership with Inter Miami CF, we are united in our mission to make a lasting impact-with sustainability at the heart of our efforts, said Angelica Rufin, Communications and Relations Executive for Fracht Group. The trees planted today symbolize our commitment to nurturing the world beyond the field and contributing to something greater. Honoring Earth Day in this way reflects our shared vision with the club - One Team, One Goal, One Earth.

Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Director of Community Engagement at Inter Miami CF added, We are honored to be here today with Fracht Group, taking our mission of creating a greener planet one step further this Earth Day. Our environment supports us daily in ways that are often unrecognized and we are overjoyed that we could give some of that nourishment back to The Underline today.

Planting trees at The Underline is just the first step Inter Miami and Fracht Group will take in honoring our planet this year for Earth Day. Each group will continue their support for a greener planet during Fracht Group's One Planet Theme Night at Inter Miami's upcoming home match against FC Dallas on Sunday, April 27. Tickets for the match are available now and can be purchased HERE.

In an effort to protect the planet through Greener Goals, MLS continues its annual One Planet initiative this year, providing One Planet jerseys to all clubs league-wide, a pre-match jersey made with recycled materials.

For each purchase of an Inter Miami CF One Planet pre-match jersey during Fracht Group's One Planet Theme Night, Inter Miami and Fracht Group will donate $5 to Arbor Day Foundation in continuation of their collective Earth Day initiative.

Additionally, Inter Miami fans can now enter the One Planet Sweepstakes presented by Fracht Group HERE for a chance to win two tickets to Inter Miami's match against FC Dallas on Sunday, April 27 or a new One Planet pre-match jersey signed by select Inter Miami CF First Team players.

Fans of Inter Miami CF are encouraged to stay tuned for more information regarding this Earth Day initiative and future Community initiatives to come.

