Earthquakes Acquire Defender DeJuan Jones in Trade with Columbus Crew

April 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has acquired defender DeJuan Jones from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $175,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an international slot in 2025, and an additional $250,000 GAM in 2026.

"DeJuan Jones is a welcomed addition to our team. He is an experienced player in the league and has the versatility to play in both our backline and midfield," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "I look forward to again working with DeJuan and welcome him to the San Jose Earthquakes."

Jones, 27, played parts of two seasons with the Crew (2024-25) following nearly six seasons with the New England Revolution (2019-24)-the first five under Arena's tutelage during his tenure as Revs head coach. In Columbus, Jones made 15 appearances (seven starts) in Major League Soccer play, scoring two goals and notching an assist. Last year, he lifted the Leagues Cup trophy after converting the game-clinching penalty kick in the quarterfinal win over NYCFC and appearing in the tournament final-a 3-1 triumph over LAFC.

During his time with New England, Jones made 142 league appearances and 127 starts, scoring six goals and amassing 17 assists. He helped the Revolution reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in four of his five full seasons with the club, registering eight postseason starts and one assist.

The Revs' 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning season saw Jones netting three times and dishing five assists in 31 matches (all starts) as New England earned an MLS-record 73 points. His seven assists in both 2022 and 2023 equaled the record by a Revolution defender in a single campaign. From 2021-23, Jones was one of only three MLS defenders to tally at least five assists in each of those three years.

A native of Lansing, Michigan, Jones was selected by the Revolution with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft out of Michigan State University. As a senior, he captained the Spartans to the NCAA College Cup semifinals. Jones also played two seasons in what is now USL League Two for Lansing United (2018) and the Myrtle Beach Mutiny (2017).

At the international level, Jones has earned 10 caps with the United States Men's National Team, making his debut in a friendly against Serbia on Jan. 25, 2023, and his first start against Colombia on Jan. 29, 2023. The defender has recorded three assists with the USMNT, including two in four starts at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

DeJuan Jones

Position: Defender

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165 lbs.

Born: June 24, 1997 (age 27)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Previous Club: Columbus Crew

College: Michigan State University

Pronunciation: de-WAHN

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes acquire D DeJuan Jones from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $175,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an international slot in 2025, and an additional $250,000 GAM in 2026

