Houston Dynamo FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Columbus Crew

April 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today the trade of $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $125,000 in 2026 GAM to Columbus Crew in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC receives a 2025 International Roster Slot from Columbus Crew in exchange for $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $125,000 in 2026 GAM.

