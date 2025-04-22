Houston Dynamo FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Columbus Crew
April 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today the trade of $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $125,000 in 2026 GAM to Columbus Crew in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC receives a 2025 International Roster Slot from Columbus Crew in exchange for $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $125,000 in 2026 GAM.
