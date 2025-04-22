Canada Soccer Announces CANWNT Home Matches in Winnipeg and Montréal

April 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







Canada Soccer has announced that its Women's National Team (CANWNT) will return home for a series of friendly matches against Haiti during the FIFA International Window of May and June 2025. The series will kick off with a special celebration match honouring the extraordinary international career of native Winnipegger Desiree Scott on Saturday 31 May 2025 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, before concluding at Stade Saputo in Montréal on Tuesday 3 June 2025.

Fans looking to be part of these exciting matches can purchase tickets starting Friday 2 May, with advance presales launching Tuesday 29 April.

The 31 May celebratory match comes as Desiree Scott announces her international retirement, marking the end of an exceptional 14-year career. Affectionately known as "The Destroyer" for her tireless work in midfield, Scott has been a cornerstone for the CANWNT, earning an impressive 187 caps, including 144 starts, between 2010 and 2024. Her leadership, defensive grit, and tactical brilliance have been instrumental in the CANWNT's success over the last decade. While Scott will be retiring from international play, her Rapid FC career is just beginning as the NSL club will be hosting their home opener on Sunday 27 April.

"Representing Canada has been one of my life's greatest accomplishments. It has been a team that I've been so fortunate to call family and to make history with and the ride has been nothing short of amazing! I have given my all to our country and just want to say thank you! I am forever grateful." - Desiree Scott, CANWNT Player

Scott's outstanding career highlights include playing in three FIFA Women's World Cups (Germany 2011, Canada 2015, and France 2019) and three Olympic Games. Notably, she played a pivotal role in securing bronze medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016, and Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020, and is one of three Canadian players to win three consecutive Olympic medals.

"Desiree has been a cornerstone of the Women's National Team program, inspiring countless players with her hard work, spirit, and commitment to the growth of the game. We are excited to carry on her legacy and honour her in Winnipeg and add two home matches for fans this Spring." - Casey Stoney, Canada Soccer Women's National Team Head Coach

Beginning her journey with the national youth program at just 15 years old, she made her senior debut at 22, later becoming only the 15th women's footballer to notch 100 appearances for Canada on 11 February 2016. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Scott's accolades include an appointment to the Order of Manitoba in 2022 and induction into the Canada West Hall of Fame in 2019.

"On behalf of Canada Soccer, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Desiree Scott on an outstanding career. Desi has not only been a remarkable player but also a true ambassador for our sport and for our nation. Her passion, resilience, and leadership have inspired so many across Canada and she leaves a lasting legacy behind. Thank you, Desi, for the unforgettable moments and we all look forward to seeing you on the pitch as you represent Ottawa in your new NSL career." - Peter Augruso, Canada Soccer President

Winnipeg is set to host the CANWNT for the first time in nearly eight years. The last home fixture in Winnipeg was on 8 June 2017, when Canada triumphed 3-1 over Costa Rica in a match that drew 14,434 fans. That memorable game saw hometown favorite Desiree Scott earn her 125th cap.

The CANWNT will return to Montréal for the first time since June 2024, when they defeated Mexico 2-0 at Stade Saputo in the opening match of the Summer Send-Off Series. That match, played in front of 15,319 fans, saw second-half goals from Adriana Leon and Cloé Lacasse, both set up by Evelyne Viens. It also marked the long-awaited return of veteran midfielder Desiree Scott, who made her first appearance since November 2022 after recovering from a knee injury.

As Canada Soccer and the Women's National Team honour Desiree Scott's storied career, fans can look forward to an inspiring celebration of a true local legend, a player whose achievements on the pitch have left an indelible mark on Canadian soccer.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.