Independent Review Panel Approves RSL Appeal of Diego Luna Red Card

April 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah / NEW YORK - Today, the Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna in the 61st minute of Salt Lake's match against Toronto FC on Sat., April 19.

Luna is now eligible to play in Salt Lake's next regular-season match against San Diego FC on April 26 (5:30 p.m. MT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+).

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Real Salt Lake's appeal was successful, the club maintains its two unsuccessful appeals in the 2025 season.

