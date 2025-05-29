10-Man Rapids Side Falls 2-1 on the Road to Timbers

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (6-6-4, 22 pts) fell 2-1 on the road to the Portland Timbers (7-4-5, 26 pts) after going down to 10 men in the second half. The Rapids return home to host Austin FC on June 7 at 7:30 p.m. MT at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Notables:

- M Djordje Mihailovic scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season, marking his 10th goal contribution of 2025.

o The forward's seven goals are tied for the fifth-most by any player in MLS this season.

- F Darren Yapi recorded his ninth start of the season, setting a new single-season career high in MLS (previous: eight in 2024).

- D Jackson Travis recorded his sixth start of the season, tying his single-season career high in MLS (previous: six in 2024).

Postgame Press Conference:

- Head Coach Chris Armas

- Homegrown Midfielder Oliver Larraz

Select postgame quotes transcribed below.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On the match...

"Believe it or not, games like this are going to make us better. There's a lot we'll take from it, whether that means we can create chances as down a man, still stick to who we are, that we can sit in the mid to lower block and be very, very good for long periods of the game. We'll take some positives from this, I'm sure of it. It's an interesting way that it played out, in that we can go up two-nil, we hit the post, and we feel like we're in a good way and go up two-nil and likely seal the game. The very same play creates a transition moment we don't do well enough with. But, that's how it goes. The margins are thin, as we know. Against a team like Portland, in their building, it's always difficult. But we thought we put them in a different type of game, maybe up until the red card, and that it becomes really difficult. So yeah, just -- we'll take from it. We'll learn from it. And obviously, just disappointing, knowing that we had a good plan coming in. Guys execute. Fell a bit short."

On takeaways from tonight's match...

"I'm proud of my team, Braidon. I'm proud of my team -- the way they showed up tonight and the way they played, the way they stuck to what we set out to do, the way they stood tall in the tough moment after the red card. Calvin Harris gets in, Kévin [Cabral] gets a moment, Calvin gets fouled, in and around the box, probably a foul, at least it looked like that. But we created some of that stuff, and structurally, we stuck with it as we're still trying to create some moments that we can get with some counter threats. We made some subs to go after it. So, yeah, listen, I'm proud of the effort. I have to accept that the game does this -- see sometimes where even when you think things are going all right, little moments can sway games, and we'll just still have to work to be better in transition because football is a game of transition. We don't do well in the moment, but I'm more so proud of my team today."

COLORADO RAPIDS HOMEGROWN MIDFIELDER OLIVER LARRAZ

On the match...

"Yeah. I mean, obviously it's disappointing. We put ourselves in a good position here in the first half, being one-nil up, great save from Nico [Hansen] and nice goal from Djordje [Mihailovic], and it felt like the game was in a pretty good place, but this is a good team and a hard place to play, and being a man down, things just didn't really go our way. It was little moments. But despite the loss, I think overall, we can be pretty proud of the effort that the team put in, and I think we saw a step forward with the team tonight in general, despite the loss, and it showed some character. So, there's positives to take."

On the team's mentality...

"Yeah, I think it's just a sign of growth and mentality, like in this game, the moments that maybe we were lulled a few games ago. I felt like there was still energy and leadership and a voice and a collectiveness, even in tough moments. And I think that these next few days of rest are just going to help us, because we can get our bodies right, we can get some guys back healthy again and go at it again with the same mentality. I think that if we combine those two things, we could be looking at a lot of good results here."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.