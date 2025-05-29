Messi and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi and forward Luis Suárez have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 16 of the 2025 regular season. The duo earns TOTM honors after their influential performances to help Inter Miami defeat CF Montréal 4-2 at home on Wednesday night.

Messi features in the starting XI as he earns his fifth TOTM selection this campaign after a stellar shift against Montréal at Chase Stadium in which he contributed two goals and an assist. First, he opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner that bounced off the post and into the back of the net.

The Argentine ace then played provider for Suárez in the play for Inter Miami's second goal of the evening for his third assist of the MLS campaign, followed by scoring the team's fourth in spectacular fashion in the 87th minute. A sublime passing sequence was capped off by a give and go between Messi and Suárez for our captain to break into the box and be left one on one against the keeper. He subsequently secured his brace with a tidy chip to place the ball in the back of the net and take his team-leading scoring record this regular season to eight.

Notably, with his two goals and assist on Wednesday, Messi became the first player in Club history to reach the 50 goal contribution mark in MLS regular season play.

Suárez, meanwhile, also features in the TOTM starting lineup as he tallies his second selection in 2025. The Uruguayan legend recorded the same stats as Messi in the win, with a brace and an assist to his name. First, he buried the ball in the back of the net in the 68th minute with a right-footed volley from the center of the box to capitalize on a precise pass from Messi. The strike was his third this regular season.

The serial goalscorer then showcased his killer instinct as he sealed his brace in the 71st minute, picking up a loose ball inside the box following a poor clearance from the opposition's defence and firing from close range to take his goal tally this regular season to four. With his second of the game, Suárez reached 32 goals across all competitions for Inter Miami and tied Leonardo Campana in second place amongst the leading scorers in Club history. Suárez then closed out the night with an assist for Messi for Inter Miami's fourth and final goal.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

Matchday 4: Lionel Messi

Matchday 6: Lionel Messi

Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari

Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt

Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende

Matchday 15: Lionel Messi

Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez







