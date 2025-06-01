Sounders FC Drops 3-2 Home Result to Minnesota United

June 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (7-5-5, 26 points) fell 3-2 to Minnesota United (8-3-6, 30 points) Sunday afternoon on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored his second goal of the season as the Rave Green finished their three-match homestand with six points (2-1-0). The result marked the first home loss of the season for Seattle across all competitions (6-1-3), as well as the first time that Minnesota has recorded points at Lumen Field (1-10-0). Brian Schmetzer's side now hits the road to face Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, June 8 at BC Place (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle is now 12-2-2 against Minnesota in regular-season action and 14-2-2 across all competitions.

Sounders FC sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 26 points (7-5-5).

Today's loss is the first time Seattle has ever dropped points at home against Minnesota since the Loons joined MLS in 2017, now holding a 10-1-0 record in all competitions.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored his second goal of the season in the 55th minute, also recording a strike against LAFC on March 8.

Pedro de la Vega and Obed Vargas recorded assists on Kossa-Rienzi's goal, their second and fifth in all competitions, respectfully.

Today's result is the first time the Rave Green have lost at home this season and are now 6-1-3 at Lumen Field.

Brian Schmetzer made several changes to the lineup from Wednesday's matchup against San Diego, with Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jackson Ragen, Ryan Kent and Danny Musovski replacing Alex Roldan, Kim Kee-hee, Pedro de la Vega and Jesús Ferreira.

Seattle now travels to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, June 8 at BC Place (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Minnesota United FC 3

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistants: Cory Richardson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 31,491

Weather: 67 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (Robin Lod) 51'

MIN - Robin Lod (penalty) 54'

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Pedro de la Vega, Obed Vargas) 55'

MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi 58'

SEA - Own Goal (Nicolás Romero) 83'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIN - Julian Gressel (caution) 19'

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (caution) 40'

MIN - Anthony Markanich (caution) 69'

SEA - Danny Musovski (caution) 90'+1'

MIN - Robin Lod (caution) 90'+6'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jackson Ragen (Stuart Hawkins 59'), Jonathan Bell, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 75'); Obed Vargas (Osaze De Rosario 80'), Cristian Roldan; Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 60'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Ryan Kent 59'); Danny Musovski

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Alex Roldan, Danny Leyva, João Paulo

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 13

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 9

Saves: 3

Minnesota United FC - Dayne St. Clair; Anthony Markanich (Kelvin Yeboah 70'), Nicolás Romero, Michael Boxall, Carlos Harvey, Julian Gressel (Bongokuhle Hlongwane HT); Robin Lod, Wil Trapp, Owen Gene (Joseph Rosales 69'), Joaquín Pereyra (Morris Duggan 89'); Tani Oluwaseyi

Substitutes not used: D.J. Taylor, Alec Smir, Alisa Randell, Jefferson Diaz, Hoyeon Jung

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 15

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 0

Saves: 0

