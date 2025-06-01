Sounders FC Drops 3-2 Home Result to Minnesota United
June 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (7-5-5, 26 points) fell 3-2 to Minnesota United (8-3-6, 30 points) Sunday afternoon on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored his second goal of the season as the Rave Green finished their three-match homestand with six points (2-1-0). The result marked the first home loss of the season for Seattle across all competitions (6-1-3), as well as the first time that Minnesota has recorded points at Lumen Field (1-10-0). Brian Schmetzer's side now hits the road to face Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, June 8 at BC Place (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
With the result, Seattle is now 12-2-2 against Minnesota in regular-season action and 14-2-2 across all competitions.
Sounders FC sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 26 points (7-5-5).
Today's loss is the first time Seattle has ever dropped points at home against Minnesota since the Loons joined MLS in 2017, now holding a 10-1-0 record in all competitions.
Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored his second goal of the season in the 55th minute, also recording a strike against LAFC on March 8.
Pedro de la Vega and Obed Vargas recorded assists on Kossa-Rienzi's goal, their second and fifth in all competitions, respectfully.
Today's result is the first time the Rave Green have lost at home this season and are now 6-1-3 at Lumen Field.
Brian Schmetzer made several changes to the lineup from Wednesday's matchup against San Diego, with Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jackson Ragen, Ryan Kent and Danny Musovski replacing Alex Roldan, Kim Kee-hee, Pedro de la Vega and Jesús Ferreira.
Seattle now travels to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, June 8 at BC Place (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Minnesota United FC 3
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Lukasz Szpala
Assistants: Cory Richardson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho
Fourth Official: Malik Badawi
VAR: Daniel Radford
Attendance: 31,491
Weather: 67 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (Robin Lod) 51'
MIN - Robin Lod (penalty) 54'
SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Pedro de la Vega, Obed Vargas) 55'
MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi 58'
SEA - Own Goal (Nicolás Romero) 83'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
MIN - Julian Gressel (caution) 19'
MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (caution) 40'
MIN - Anthony Markanich (caution) 69'
SEA - Danny Musovski (caution) 90'+1'
MIN - Robin Lod (caution) 90'+6'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jackson Ragen (Stuart Hawkins 59'), Jonathan Bell, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 75'); Obed Vargas (Osaze De Rosario 80'), Cristian Roldan; Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 60'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Ryan Kent 59'); Danny Musovski
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Alex Roldan, Danny Leyva, João Paulo
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 2
Fouls: 13
Offside: 1
Corner-Kicks: 9
Saves: 3
Minnesota United FC - Dayne St. Clair; Anthony Markanich (Kelvin Yeboah 70'), Nicolás Romero, Michael Boxall, Carlos Harvey, Julian Gressel (Bongokuhle Hlongwane HT); Robin Lod, Wil Trapp, Owen Gene (Joseph Rosales 69'), Joaquín Pereyra (Morris Duggan 89'); Tani Oluwaseyi
Substitutes not used: D.J. Taylor, Alec Smir, Alisa Randell, Jefferson Diaz, Hoyeon Jung
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 15
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 0
Saves: 0
