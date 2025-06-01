LA Galaxy Earn 2-0 Win over Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night

June 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Playing in their second match in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-0 shutout victory over Real Salt Lake before 23,210 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night. Lucas Sanabria and Joseph Paintsil both scored a goal, while Novak Mićović made four saves and posted a shutout against RSL as LA earned its first win of the 2025 MLS Regular Season.

LA Galaxy Against Real Salt Lake

Saturday's MLS Regular Season match between the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake marked the 62nd meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, with LA leading the all-time series 26-21-15. Against RSL, the Galaxy hold a 22-18-13 record in league play, a 4-1-2 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 0-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In two meetings between the two teams during the 2025 campaign, the series was tied 1-1-0 (2 GF, 2 GA). Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last nine league matches played against Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park (5-0-4) dating back to Sept. 30, 2017.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Lucas Sanabria (Matheus Nascimento, John Nelson), 17th minute: Matheus Nascimento received a pass down the left side of the penalty area and let it run through his legs before cutting a pass back to Lucas Sanabria, who calmly finished his effort into the back of the net.

LA - Joseph Paintsil, 55th minute: Gabriel Pec delivered a through ball down the left flank that released Joseph Paintsil behind the Real Salt Lake defense. Paintsil cut inside on his right foot and rifled his shot into the top right corner.

Postgame Notes

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney moved into sole possession of eighth place all-time amongst MLS head coaches in regular season wins (142) following the victory against RSL.

In 355 career MLS Regular Season matches managed, Vanney holds a 141-126-88 record.

Lucas Sanabria tallied his first career MLS goal for the LA Galaxy in the win over RSL.

Matheus Nascimento logged his first career assist in his second consecutive start for LA in the victory against RSL.

Joseph Paintsil notched his first goal of the 2025 MLS Regular Season and his second goal across all competitions this year in the win against RSL.

Novak Mićović earned his first career league win and shutout, logging four saves in the win over Real Salt Lake.

It marked the Galaxy's first shutout in league play since doing so in a 2-0 win against Atlanta United FC on Aug. 24, 2024.

Edwin Cerrillo will be suspended for the match against St. Louis CITY SC on June 14 due to yellow-card accumulation.

Next Game

Following the international break, the LA Galaxy return to league action by traveling to face St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK on Saturday, June 14 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass, FOX).

2025 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (1-12-4; 7 pts) vs. Real Salt Lake (4-10-3; 15 pts)

Saturday - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half12F

LA Galaxy112

Real Salt Lake 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

LA: Sanabria (Nascimento, Nelson), 17

LA: Paintsil, 55

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Parente (caution), 54

RSL: Vera (caution), 75

LA: Cerrillo (caution), 90+2

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Miki Yamane, D Zanka, D Maya Yoshida (C), D John Nelson (Julián Aude, 80); M Edwin Cerrillo, M Lucas Sanabria (Isaiah Parente, 46), M Diego Fagundez (Mauricio Cuevas, 80), F Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil (Elijah Wynder, 71), F Matheus Nascimento (Christian Ramirez, 71)

Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy; D Emiro Garcés, M Tucker Lepley, F Miguel Berry

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Gabriel Pec, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Gabriel Pec, 2); FOULS: 9 (Edwin Cerrillo, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4

RSL: GK Rafael Cabral (C); D Brayan Vera, D Philip Quinton, D Sam Junqua (Alexandros Katranis, 86), D Noel Caliskan (Bode Hidalgo, 86), M Braian Ojeda (Pablo Ruiz, 63), M Nelson Palacio, M Zavier Gozo (Aiden Hezarkhani, 78), M Diego Luna, M Dominik Marczuk (Johnny Russell, 63), F William Agada

Substitutes Not Used: GK Mason Stajduhar, M Tyler Wolff, F Ariath Piol, F Lachlan Brook

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (Four players tied, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Zavier Gozo, 2); FOULS: 9 (Brayan Vera, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Allen Chapman

VAR: Timothy Ford

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 71 degrees

Attendance: 23,210

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On how the win feels and if there's relief:

"Definitely. I mean, it's been hard to come by the first one. Again, I don't think we've played horribly through much of the season; just not been able to turn things into wins. I've seen teams play worse and get results and that's been hard to take. Proud of these guys because they stuck with it, and today they battled and it was a commitment for 90 minutes. You know, the last part of it we went into a little bit of a protect when we for sure got to the two goals and the two guys transformed and did pretty well in that kind of a setup. I thought tonight we showed a few different things, again, against, another team that's up against it a little bit. They haven't gotten a few results, so they're feeling it, too. So it was going to be a battle no matter what. Third game in the week is always a battle.

Just proud of our guys for staying in it and competing to the end. Again, game after game showing up and putting it out there. So they deserve this. This is a hard-fought first win."

On what he saw from Nascimento:

"I think over the last two or three weeks even in training and everything else he's been settling into the group, getting more comfortable. You know, looking at the San Jose game and the way they were going to play us, I thought his mobility would be really useful for us. Again, I think that game gave him some confidence in addition to getting connected to the group, and tonight was going to be a different challenge for him because against a back four versus where he was kind of one-on-one a lot in the San Jose match. He did a nice job of at times coming off and linking up the play. Obviously a really good turn in the box to get to the end line and cut it back to Lucas. I thought he had a complete performance, so now just continue to get him minutes and up to 90 minutes fit. I thought the second half came out and looked just a little bit tired on the defensive side, but he battled through the early part and get us to a position we could win. I thought he did a great job."

On if he questioned 'why' during the winless stretch?

"I mean, you think about a lot of things. You know, I don't know if I go into why. I just kind of look at each of our guys and what we're trying to do and how we try to continue to build and stick true to the process. How our young guys, whether it's Nasci or Lucas, how they need to come along, because they're going to play a big part in what we're trying to do to get back to what we've been doing in the past. So it's really just trying to be solution oriented as much as possible, taking that to the training field, the room, talking with the guys. Also managing through the stretch is a big part of this with the guys. Again, yeah, it's tough because we haven't had a lot of things, bounces and things go our way. Maybe got one or two tonight here or there tonight, but we haven't gotten a lot effort course of 16 games. Had to battle for every inch. I think a lot is just reflecting on our performances and how can we get better and how can I be more clear, how can I help guys come along, all those things. Probably a lot of whys inside of that, but I think the biggest is more sticking to our process and trying to continue to improve individually and collectively; getting guys a little more committed to certain aspects of games at times and things like that. Guys have done a good job working through it."

On if his sub of Lucas was precautionary:

"Precautionary. I could tell at the end of the first half he had a hitch in his step and was pulling his leg along a little bit at halftime. He felt like he was tightening up. I don't expect it's anything too serious but don't know yet. Definitely injury related, not anything else."

On if the team did anything differently this week:

"Not entirely. Just the stretch of the last five games or so we've been more healthy, and our healthy guys who are getting healthy have gotten more fit. Unfortunately we didn't have Marco tonight, but I thought Marco was on a really good stretch of games and performances and Joe was getting going again, and Gabe after missing the east coast trip, trying to get him going again. Getting Zanka back reintegrated because he didn't go on the east coast trip because of some personal things. So I think we just kind of finally after lots of ins and outs, we had the majority of our group together as we attacked this three-game week. We've also seen younger guys like Lucas' game come around within the group. Nasci's game. I think more of the pieces are starting to come together and fit together through health and the guys developing in what we're trying to do. I think with that, I think some clarity in our play and things we're hoping to see are starting to come together. The guys overall have just been competing and fighting to try to get this result, and continue to build off it."

On what is going to get the best out of Gabe Pec:

"Gabe just needs to continue to just play every play. Just play every play at his level and his expectation, and his opportunities are going to show up and things are going to start to fall for him. We don't want him to do, and this is something we talked about this week, is not to just play for his moments where he can get his goal. Then I feel like he gets disconnected from the group a little bit. Tonight I thought he had a more complete performance. Even though he didn't get the goal, he helped us to defend and get out of some situations when we were low. He helped us to create some tackles. He did have a shot at the end, or one or two maybe, but I felt like I played a more complete game. The more he plays the complete game, he'll start to find the things he's looking for and those moments will come together instead of separating and trying to find him a little bit. If he keeps doing that he'll be fine. He's had a couple injuries, and so in the training environment because he had a hip pointer and something earlier on, he hasn't been able to do a lot of finishing and a lot of stuff that he likes, like the repetition and getting into a rhythm. He's really going game to game and in training sessions. Because of nature of the injuries he hasn't been able to get a lot of repetition in the final moments. That's tending to mean he's not as confident as he would like to be in that moment. He'll come around. If he keeps doing what he did tonight. He'll start to find his flow and rhythm and he'll score."

On what he's seen from him lately and if the Novak he wanted at the beginning of the year is now what he's seeing:

"Yes to the last question. I think all the goalkeeping abilities we've seen we knew he had. What I see in him now is a presence and confidence, a personality back there. The things you want as a defender, coach, that you want to feel behind you. He comes and takes some balls out of the air and makes some plays that makes the defending job easier. Incredible save in the beginning because that could have got us off on the wrong foot really fast. Got a little over-aggressive on the jump and they got in behind us. He did a great job standing it up. To be honest, that probably dictates the whole game just emotionally and everything else. Massive. I don't think you can understate that. This is the Novak we wanted to see and this is the Novak we believe in. I hope with this confidence he just continues to blossom and grow in the role."

On an update on Marco Reus:

"My knowledge is it isn't anything significant. Hopefully as we come out of this two-week break he should be ready to go. I think he was groin, it was a groin, but nothing too serious. It was on a little twisting action that bit him a little bit, but we don't foresee anything too long."

On the vibe in the dressing room like after tonight's game and if there's any reason he doesn't see why this team can't go on a run:

"First, the vibe is probably a fair amount of emotions. Probably a little bit of relief. A lot of fatigue. Three games in a week and the effort put out there has always been there in my view. And also there is a certain amount of joy obviously that you get after a win. I also give a lot of credit to our fans. I mean, the fans were in it and have stuck with us and the celebration after with them was incredible. So seems odd that it's one win and that was the kind of celebration we had. It was great. I think I that gave a lot to our locker room after, too. Just the joy of that moment as well. So, yeah, I don't see why, again, we can't get on a run, can't get results. Again, in all of these games it's been in the margins. For us it's really learning as a group how to win and get these games across the finish line.

Hopefully tonight will be a big lesson. I think everybody was really committed even down the stretch on the defensive side of things to make sure we were protecting ourselves in the box and everybody was really committed to all phases of the game and I think that helped us."

LA GALAXY FORWARD JOSEPH PAINTSIL

On what its like in the locker room after the teams first win:

"It really feels amazing because we been wanting this for so long time. We had a feeling. We had a feeling but we couldn't really reach that. Especially when we were close to it we always lose it. Today we just need to give our all because we have nothing to lose. We have to go all out because the fans have also been with us for a whole long time, even with the loss and whole a lot of game losing and everything. We have to just give them something they also deserve, especially today. We made our mind that we have to go all out, just do what we need to do and be aggressive and see whatever is going to happen. We know they're going to step up and we have to also use the space. We did a collective team play today and it resulted in the win. I'm really happy we had our first win."

On how it felt to score a goal and extend the lead:

"I really feel relief now because it's something that I always wanted. Now that I have it, I just give thanks to God for how far he has bring this team and me having my goal in my second season. It was really great and amazing, and we hope and just keep fighting and see what will happen. The main focus is to help the team and for the team to have three points. It's not an individual game. For me, if I don't score or make an assist but if the team wins that's the most important thing. And then afterwards we become one together, and individual. At the end we also show up when we work and win as a team."

On the talk after the San Jose game:

"We said to ourself enough is enough. We need to go all out. Like I said, we have nothing to lose. Everybody was really eager to give everything to the supporters especially because they were really, really not feeling so good, they were also really supporting us no matter what. So for us to have our first win, we don't have to almost like almost 15 games, 16. So as you can see, it feels really great to have this first win.

Yeah, the guys inside are really happy and we are wanting for more, and we will see what will happen the next game. We just go all out and take the three points. That's one game after the other."

On if they did anything different to prepare for this week:

"Just the usual play. Just the usual information we always play. He told us he going to use that same team we played Wednesday. That's the same team we are going to use today. As you can see, the last time was really a good game but we were just unlucky with the goal last minute. So it's just the same mindset and philosophy. Nothing has changed, but it's just the mentality of the players that has really changed today to give everything with the blood and everything, the sweat. We was really defending today. Most of the players and everything was giving everything. I think that was the change that really happened in the game, but the philosophy and the game plan was still the same."

On combining with Nascimento:

"Yeah, he's an amazing striker also. Everyone here is really doing whatever we need to do. He's really a good striker and playing alongside him is really a good feeling. He also has the speed. Playing alongside him is also a really good feeling. As you can see it was really like a good play between I, him, and Pec. I'm not saying only him. Also Ramirez Is a great striker, really great striker. So we have people who can be in and people we can rotate and everything so that's a good mark. It's the coach that decides who starts and whoever plays in the first 11. But, yeah, me, I feel really happy that I'm playing alongside him and it's really going well for him also."

LA GALAXY DEFENDER MAYA YOSHIDA

On what the win means for the team:

"After last game I came here not to excuse the reason why we keep losing; instead I came here for showing my determination. Today we showed a different performance I would say and making good result. Probably the game performance wasn't like our top performance, but still we make clean sheet and we could score two goals. And we could control the game easily second half also. We make a good block defensively. Then everybody sacrifice for defending, even the wingers as well, and strikers, and Nasci come back a lot of times and just Pec press back to the wingback as well.

And so for my performance also I think I don't deserve to be here. I think instead Novak or Lucas should be here. Probably they're too shy to be here as well. Novak making great save at the beginning of the game, that was crucial for me and for us. And Lucas playing better and better every game and understanding each other and physically fit as well. So very happy for him to score first MLS goal. You know, many things. Football is so -- looks is easy and looks so complicated. You know, we try to win many games and we couldn't, and today we could win. So I cannot explain why is this, but this is what soccer is."

On if there's a sense of relief and if they can continue the momentum moving forward:

"I think the important key is continuity, so that's we are missing since the beginning of the season. This is just one win, but for me, for us, it's huge win, and important thing is we have to continue like that. That have to be our standard. That have to be our minimum. So we still have a lot of possibility to improve as a team, as individual, and we have a break next week, no games, international, so we can be very fresh mentally, physically, and start again. St Louis is just two, three above us, so every game is crucial for us because of the past results. One by one we have to focus and showing our continuity, and then we'll see and we can talk more, think more positive things after that."

On Novak and Lucas' development:

"Novak have been long time, but Lucas is just first season. Also come from different country, just the first time abroad. It's not easy. I was same. So we need to have time, but unfortunately because of our result we needed to like -- we need him to be fit as quick as possible. Beginning of the season probably that was very difficult for him, and for us as well, but after couple games constantly he played and he got better condition and also get used to MLS style, especially the Galaxy style. We understand also his strengths. Novak had a big opportunity to play beginning of the season. Then there is competition. J Mac was champion goalkeeper last season. I think this kind of like competition between the team is very important, including myself. So there is always competition. And I don't think we are too far from the team above us, so during the competition in the team we have to lift each other up and making good result."

On how it feels playing in front of Novak:

"Again, he and we need continuity, so especially goalkeeper. One mistake is crucial. The stability is very important. He's still young and mistake will happen, but also his potential is really, really interesting for me. He's very shy boy and very quiet, so not communicating a lot in the team. But once he played and he's showing great performance then he get different reputation. So he need to keep working hard. Then again, J Mac Is still ready as a professional as always. That's kind of environment is very important for young players. Not only him, but also Lucas, Julián, Isaiah, Elijah, those kind of players."

On what he hopes to accomplish over the next two weeks:

"So some small injuries have to be back and fit, everybody fit. Because now it's getting hot and we have to play in some away game like Houston and Dallas, I don't know, somewhere. So physically getting much tougher, so be ready, everybody have to be ready. Again, in good fit and good competition and competition in the team, and we have to be ready for every minute, every situation, again, one by one. This is just one game. This is big step and we make another step."







