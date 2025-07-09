FC Dallas, Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC, and MLS Donate $500,000 to Central Texas Flood Relief and Recovery Efforts
July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - In response to the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas and the heartbreaking loss of life, FC Dallas, along with Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC, and Major League Soccer, are committing $500,000 to support relief and recovery efforts. The funds will be directed toward both immediate disaster response and long-term trauma care.
"Our family is devastated by the tragedy in Central Texas," said FC Dallas Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. "Our hearts go out to those grieving - in particular, to the parents who lost children, those who lost family members, and the far-too-many who have lost friends, neighbors, and loved ones.
"This has shaken our community to its core. Today, along with our MLS partners, my brother and I are humbled to support those directly assisting the victims of this unimaginable tragedy. In the wake of such sadness, we are awed by the hearts of our fellow Texans, and we are grateful for the true community leaders - in boats, helicopters, or trucks filled with food - who are showing up for their neighbors in need," Hunt said.
"The FC Dallas family is heartbroken over the disaster in Central Texas," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "We are grieving alongside the families and communities who are living through the unimaginable right now.
"We send our love to every family holding onto hope, carrying sorrow, and beginning the long road to recovery. This tragedy has shaken us deeply and we're committed to showing up for those who need help now and in the difficult days and months ahead," Hunt added.
Major League Soccer echoed the sentiment in a statement: "Major League Soccer extends our heartfelt condolences to everyone impacted by the recent tragedy in Central Texas. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and the devastation caused by recent flooding events.
"We are also grateful for the bravery and dedication of the first responders who are working tirelessly to protect and save lives.
"To assist individuals and communities in the region, we are joining our three Texas-based clubs -- Austin FC, FC Dallas, and Houston Dynamo FC -- in committing $500,000 to support life-sustaining humanitarian and disaster relief efforts.
"We offer our prayers and our support for everyone impacted by these events."
FC Dallas remains committed to standing with our fellow Texans as they grieve, rebuild, and begin the long road to healing.
