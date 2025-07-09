Memorable Meet and Greet at Eighteen Threads

Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







One by one, fans started to line up on Tuesday morning. Fan from all over came together at San Diego FC's official retail shop, Eighteen Threads in Mission Valley Mall to meet two of SDFC's players; midfielder Anders Dreyer and forward Milan Iloski.

As fans waited to meet the players, they got to know each other and shared their love for the Club. Two brothers, Breeland and Caleb, were the first in line to meet Dreyer and Iloski. "We got here around 3 o'clock, 3 AM," said Breeland. "We thought the whole town was going to be here and we wanted to at least get in the top 10." The brothers weren't wrong, fans from all over came together for the Meet and Greet.

With smiles on their faces, they waited to meet Dreyer and Iloski at 5:30 PM. Right behind them was Season Ticket Member, Jessica Cohen with her daughter Juliana and son Jordan. "My kids are really big fans, I'm a really big fan," said Cohen. "We have so much fun with these guys and watching them every Wednesday, every Saturday, whenever we can and at Snapdragon whenever there's an event like this, we really try to get there."

As fans continued to wait their turn, kids played outside of the store and the adults enjoyed the beats of the drums. The outside of Eighteen Threads was as lively as it was inside the store. The excitement to meet the duo was undeniable.

"We wanted to make sure we got here with time and make sure we were at least at the beginning of people that got here." Magda Flores said. Coming from El Cajon, Flores shared how they arrived around 1:15 PM to ensure their spot.

Fans brought an item or took advantage of shopping at the store for new SDFC apparel that the players could autograph. Fans also had an opportunity to have their photo taken by a professional photographer to commemorate the experience. SDFC fans shared the same sentiment, that they were grateful for the opportunity to meet the MLS All-Star and Escondido Native.

"We had a great time," Jeff Poizner said. "Jaden is a huge fan, and it's like him getting to meet his idols, his heroes so it's a really cool experience for him." Poizner and his son arrived at 1:30 PM to make the line at Eighteen Threads and after waiting their turn, they left happy.

Dreyer, Iloski and the squad are back in action on Saturday, July 12 at 5:30 PM when they'll face the Chicago Fire on the road. Watch from home or join SDFC's Official Watch Party at the Local Pacific Beach and RSVP. The squad comes back for a midweek match on Wednesday, July 16 to face Toronto FC at Snapdragon Stadium. Continue having memorable experiences with SDFC and buy your tickets now!

To find out more on where San Diego FC will be next or to simply stay up to date follow @SanDiegoFC on social media.







