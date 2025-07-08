Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC Preview
July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United FC returns to Allianz Field on Tuesday night for a decisive Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal matchup against fellow MLS side Chicago Fire FC, as both teams battle for a place in the tournament's Semifinal.
The Loons are riding high after a 2-1 road victory over FC Dallas in league play over the July 4 weekend. Midfielder Carlos Harvey netted his first goal for Minnesota to open the scoring, followed by defender Anthony Markanich doubling the lead in the second half. The goal marked Markanich's fourth of the 2025 regular season and sixth across all competitions for the Loons, including his memorable brace against St. Louis CITY SC in the Open Cup Round of 16. Minnesota held off a late push from Dallas to secure their first win at Toyota Stadium since May 2022 and continue building momentum ahead of Tuesday's knockout clash.
Chicago Fire FC enters Tuesday's Cup contest aiming to rebound from a narrow 2-1 defeat against FC Cincinnati in MLS action. After conceding twice, the Fire pulled one back with a second-half strike from Philip Zinckernagel but were unable to complete the comeback. Chicago has shown flashes of quality in Open Cup play this season and will be eager to upset the Loons in front of a hostile Allianz Field crowd.
Today's meeting marks the first-ever U.S. Open Cup encounter between Minnesota United and Chicago Fire FC. With both clubs looking to take another step toward lifting the trophy, the stage is set for an electric summer night under the lights in Saint Paul.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. CHICAGO FIRE FC
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
07.08.2025 | Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | Quarterfinal
7:00 p.m. CT (CBS Sports Network; Paramount+)
2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 10-4-7 (37 pts. | 5-2-3 at home)
CHI: 8-8-4 (28 pts. | 6-5-0 on the road)
