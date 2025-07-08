Revolution Host Inter Miami CF on Wednesday

July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-7-6; 24 pts.) will host Inter Miami CF (9-3-5; 32 pts.) on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. The midweek match between the two Eastern Conference clubs kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the action on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

The season's first of two meetings between New England and Inter Miami comes on the heels of a tightly contested battle in the Pacific Northwest, where the Revolution fell 2-1 to the Portland Timbers. Argentinian forward Luca Langoni registered his first goal of the campaign in the 35th minute in his third consecutive appearance since returning from an injury. The 23-year-old product of Boca Juniors finished the night with three shots in his 74-minute performance.

In Saturday's contest, Langoni paired up with former Inter Miami CF striker Leo Campana, who led the Revolution's offense with a team-high four shot attempts in last weekend's match. Campana spent three seasons with the Herons from 2022-24, netting 32 goals in 100 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old Ecuadorian international helped Inter Miami CF lift the Leagues Cup 2023 and 2024 Supporters' Shield titles.

Midfielder Carles Gil continued his incredible run of form with the assist on Langoni's tally in Portland, his seventh of the year. The Spanish playmaker now has 14 goal contributions in his last 15 starts. The 2021 MLS MVP has historically risen to the occasion against Miami, owning three goals and six assists in seven previous meetings. Last week, Gil moved within three goal contributions of tying club legend Taylor Twellman (129) for the most combined goals and assists in team annals.

New England has won three of its previous eight meetings with the Herons, with a 2-2-0 record on their home soil. Following a run to the Round of 16 in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, first-year Head Coach Javier Mascherano's club returned to MLS play last weekend with a 4-1 win on the road over CF Montreal. Miami is an unbeaten 3-0-1 in its last four MLS matches.

Inter Miami brings one of the league's most dynamic attacks into Foxborough led by Lionel Messi, whose 12 goals are tied for third most in MLS this year. As a unit, Miami leads the Eastern Conference with 40 goals scored. Messi led the Herons to victory in Montreal with two goals and one assist, earning MLS Player of the Matchday honors. The eight-time Ballon d'Or and 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar winner also has seven assists on the year, second on the team only to his former FC Barcelona teammate and Uruguay National Team striker Luis Suarez, who also has five goals in his 14 starts this year.

The Revolution will counter Miami's offensive firepower with one of the league's top-five defenses with just 23 goals conceded, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS. For most of the season, the backline has been anchored by the central trio of Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, and Tanner Beason. Ceballos, a 24-year-old from Colombia, has started all 16 of his appearances in his debut MLS campaign. Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič has backstopped New England to seven clean sheets this season, a career high for the Slovenian and two shy of the MLS lead.

Take the MBTA Commuter Rail with Special Event Train Service

Ride in comfort to Wednesday's match on the MBTA Commuter Rail's special event train from Boston to Foxboro Station, departing South Station at 5:25 p.m. with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center. Round-trip tickets are available for only $20 exclusively on the mTicket app. The special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match. In addition, regular MBTA Commuter Rail weekday service to Foxboro Station will run until the final scheduled train departs for Boston at 10:49 p.m. (subject to change).

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #20

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass in

English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

SiriusXM FC 157

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.