CF Montréal Hosts Forge FC in the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals

July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal will attempt to book its ticket to the semifinals by taking on Forge FC in the return leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals Wednesday at 7pm EDT at Stade Saputo (OneSoccer, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

CF Montréal trails the home-and-away series 1-0 following a loss to Forge in the home leg back on May 20. The away goal rule does not apply, and should the match be tied after 90 minutes, both teams will advance to a penalty shootout.

This is the fifth consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship in which CF Montréal and Forge FC face each other. The Bleu-blanc-noir had eliminated Forge in the first three series between both clubs (2021 - semifinals, 2022 - quarterfinals, 2023 - semifinals) while the Hamilton side eliminated Montreal in 2024 (quarterfinals).

The Bleu-blanc-noir holds a 3-2-1 overall record (7 goals for, 4 goals against) against Forge FC along with a 2-1-0 record (6 goals for, 2 goals against) when playing at home.

Forward Prince Owusu has scored four goals in his last four matches. The German striker netted the opening goal during the Bleu-blanc-noir's last game against Inter Miami CF last Saturday.

The winner of the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals. All four semifinalists will be redrawn and will play a home-and-away series over the months of August and September.







