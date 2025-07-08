CF Montréal Hosts Forge FC in the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals
July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal will attempt to book its ticket to the semifinals by taking on Forge FC in the return leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals Wednesday at 7pm EDT at Stade Saputo (OneSoccer, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
CF Montréal trails the home-and-away series 1-0 following a loss to Forge in the home leg back on May 20. The away goal rule does not apply, and should the match be tied after 90 minutes, both teams will advance to a penalty shootout.
This is the fifth consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship in which CF Montréal and Forge FC face each other. The Bleu-blanc-noir had eliminated Forge in the first three series between both clubs (2021 - semifinals, 2022 - quarterfinals, 2023 - semifinals) while the Hamilton side eliminated Montreal in 2024 (quarterfinals).
The Bleu-blanc-noir holds a 3-2-1 overall record (7 goals for, 4 goals against) against Forge FC along with a 2-1-0 record (6 goals for, 2 goals against) when playing at home.
Forward Prince Owusu has scored four goals in his last four matches. The German striker netted the opening goal during the Bleu-blanc-noir's last game against Inter Miami CF last Saturday.
The winner of the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals. All four semifinalists will be redrawn and will play a home-and-away series over the months of August and September.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2025
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Announces Throwback Week Later this Month, Celebrating the '90s Era - Seattle Sounders FC
- Revolution Host Inter Miami CF on Wednesday - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Hosts Forge FC in the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals - Club de Foot Montreal
- Rapids Set for First Concacaf Champions Cup Rematch against LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- Despite Injury, Absence from the Field, Obinna Nwobodo's Influence Will be Felt by FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC to Host D.C. United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals Wednesday Night - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Set for Midweek Action against New England Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Football Legend Giorgio Chiellini Joins LAFC Ownership Group - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Designated Player Jonathan Rodríguez Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes Loan Midfielder Hernán López to Argentinos Juniors - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Venezuelan Winger Ender Echenique as U22 Initiative Player - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Acquires Goalkeeper Thomas Gillier on Loan from Bologna FC - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Hosts Forge FC in the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals
- CF Montréal Acquires Goalkeeper Thomas Gillier on Loan from Bologna FC
- CF Montréal Fall to Messi, Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal to Take on Inter Miami CF at Stade Saputo this Saturday
- Canada to Play Australia in October at Stade Saputo