Football Legend Giorgio Chiellini Joins LAFC Ownership Group

July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that legendary defender and former LAFC player Giorgio Chiellini has joined the club's ownership group. Chiellini retired in 2023 after a remarkable 22-year career as a player, which included his final two seasons with LAFC.

"Joining the LAFC ownership group is a great honor for me," Chiellini said. "When I arrived here three years ago as a player, I immediately felt that there was something special about this club. It is an ambitious organization, built by extraordinary people and supported by a community that truly makes you feel at home. That is why, last year, I expressed my desire to become an owner, and now I'm proud to continue this journey and give my support to a project I deeply believe in."

Most recently, Chiellini served as a Player Development Coach at LAFC during the 2024 season, working with the first team staff to assist in player development. Chiellini finished his playing career in December of 2023 after helping lead LAFC to the MLS Cup Final. He retired as one of the most decorated and respected defenders the sport has ever seen.

"We are thankful to have the opportunity for Giorgio to continue his legacy with LAFC as a member of our ownership group," said LAFC Lead Managing Owner Bennett Rosenthal. "Giorgio has always brought tremendous leadership, professionalism, and character everywhere he goes, and his values perfectly align with the long-term vision we have for LAFC. We are grateful to have Giorgio as our friend and now partner."

Chiellini, 40, initially joined LAFC as a player on June 13, 2022, after an illustrious career with Serie A side Juventus FC, where he spent 18 years leading the club in an unprecedented run that included nine consecutive Serie A titles from 2011-2020. A three-time Serie A Defender of the Year, Chiellini was named to the Italian League's Team of the Year five straight times from 2012-2018, in addition to winning five Italian Cups and five Italian Super Cups.

During his time in Los Angeles, Chiellini made 45 appearances (38 starts) across all competitions, including seven MLS Cup Playoff appearances, and three appearances in the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2023 Concacaf Champions League.

Chiellini helped lead the Black & Gold to the 2022 Supporters' Shield, two Western Conference titles (2022 & 2023), the 2022 MLS Cup, and runner-up finishes in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League, 2023 Campeones Cup, and 2023 MLS Cup.

Chiellini played 117 times for Italy, helping lead the Azzurri to the 2020 European Championship where he was recognized as the Defender of the Tournament. Chiellini appeared for Italy in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup and registered a total of eight goals and four assists in his time with the National Team.

Chiellini began his career at his local club AS Livorno at six, working through the youth ranks of Livorno and the Youth National Teams. He made his professional debut at 16 in 2001 and made 62 overall appearances for Livorno before joining ACF Fiorentina in 2004, making his Serie A debut on Sept. 12, 2004. Chiellini played one season with Fiorentina before moving to Juventus, where he would make football history.







